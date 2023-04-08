“Be you, be original, don’t try to be one amongst the herd” says fashion & costume designer -Darshan Jalan & team

New Delhi (India), April 8: Darshan Jalan can be credited for changing the narrative of fashion in films, runway & street style. His costumes in films like Vikram Veda, Ankhon Dekhi, Dum Lagake Haisha, Teen, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, 24 (Tamil), Kahani 2, Sui-Dhaaga, Mithya and web series like Mirzapur, Delhi Crime2, Leila and many more have fetched him a loyal fan base for acing the looks of actors in their characters. He understands the nitty-gritty of the ever-evolving fashion industry, and hence, the need to experiment with newer trends and styles to keep up with the modern-day trends.

Jalan’s story is equal parts inspiring and relatable. An alumnus of NIFT Mumbai, Darshan started his career as a men’s wear designer for Provogue, followed by Killer Jeans and Options Juhu as their in-house designer. He says that his frugal life in Mumbai for a greater part of early 2000’s was challenging but also built his character.

Matrubhoomi: A Nation Without Women was the first opportunity into movies and a stepping stone to recognition and appreciation he has established in the Indian movie industry. Many award nominations and goodwill has been bestowed upon him but he is far from being complacent.

Born in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Darshan is an artist, designer and a visionary. Growing up in a family that has an astound appreciation for the Arts provided him a platform, but it was his time at Scindia School set within the grand architecture of Gwalior Fort that sparked his interest in design, aesthetics, and storytelling.

Jalan is a private person by nature and likes to keep himself busy. His one-track mission to create a new landscape for costume design in Indian cinema keeps him focused in the times of criticism and self-doubt.

“I think it’s important to know as many skills as you can along the way and keep growing with times. But I think it’s also important to have a unique point of view – be original and don’t try to be one amongst the herd” says Darshan Jalan who also has two design partners, Neelanchal Ghosh and Manish Tiwari.

