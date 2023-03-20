Basanti: Delhi’s Lifestyle Brand for more Accessible and Wearable Fashion

New Delhi (India), March 17: Introducing Basanti – Kapde Aur Koffee, an emerging brand in the fashion industry, based in Delhi, India and led by Utkarsh, who has been a pioneer in the fashion industry for over two decades, Basanti, offers a refreshing curation of modern simplicity, romantic elegance, and pure happiness.

At Basanti, the focus is on trendy, modern occasion wear that brings an everyday kind of eccentricity to your wardrobe. The brand offers a complete lifestyle overhaul, with a range of clothing and accessories that cater to different occasions and styles. Basanti’s contemporary ethnic wear collection is available both online andin-store, designed to leave a lasting impression everywhere you go. The brand blends the country’s most time-tested crafts with western sensibilities to offer a tailored range for every occasion on your calendar.

The brand’s collection of designer shararas, lehengas, and Indo-western dresses are perfect for special occasions. The party wear sharara sets are an ode to the glamorous woman of today, with trendy details like halter necklines, spaghetti sleeves, belted beauties, bandeau bustiers, and more. The sharara pants are adorned with embellishments like sequins, resham thread embroidery, or gorgeous mirror work, which can be seen on the kurtas too.

Anarkali suits have become a staple in every Indian wardrobe, and Basanti’s designer collection is all the rage among young fashionistas. Their range is sought-after for spectacular price points and for hitting all the right trend notes. The brand also offers a fabulous range of ethnic co-ord sets crafted to perfection by expert artisans and designed for everything on your social calendar.

The brand also reimagines the saree for the woman of today through modern party wear saree selects that display unparalleled effortlessness. Find the perfect drape saree online/offline for festive as well as wedding celebrations and slip into them in an instant. Basanti – Kapde Aur Koffee is also your one-stop for discovering premium quality and ace craftsmanship sequence saree online.

But Basanti is more than just a brand, it’s a celebration of the inherent upbeat roots of India. From the rhythms of folk music to healing scents, every aspect of the brand is designed to uplift and inspire. The brand has stores across India and the collection is live in stores and online, making it accessible to fashion enthusiasts everywhere, & the best part about the brand is that they are launching Runway Inspired new collections every 15 Days.

So whether you’re looking for a new outfit for a special occasion or a comfortable and stylish piece for everyday wear, Basanti – Kapde Aur Koffee has something to offer. Discover the magic of Basanti and experience the perfect blend of traditional Indian craftsmanship and contemporary western sensibilities.

