Azista Industries Launches India’s First Ever Low-GI, Diabatic -Friendly Biscuits – The Taste Good Karela Biscuits

Hyderabad (Telangana) (India), February 2: Taste Good Karela Biscuits, a new diabetic-friendly biscuit with 0 sugar and Low Glycemic Index were launched by Azista Industries. It is one of its own and India’s first Tasty and Healthy biscuits targeting health-conscious buyers. The healthy on-the-go snacking alternative is enriched with the goodness of 20 gms of Karela that has been dehydrated to 2 gms to retain its benefits and remove its bitterness. Its key ingredient is Karela which is popular across India, especially amongst the ever-growing community of health enthusiasts for its health benefits.

Called the Taste Good Karela Biscuits, they will make a healthy alternative for diabetics, prediabetics, and fitness enthusiasts. The shelf life of the packets is 9 months from the date of manufacturing. Each packet has 5 sachets of 10 healthy and tasty biscuits. Each biscuit has 41.5kcal of energy.

The Taste Good Karela biscuits will be available in most offline retail stores, supermarkets, Ayurvedic stores, and pharmacies in Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Pune. Buyers can also purchase this product from Azistastores.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and Snapdeal.

Taste Good Karela Biscuits have been launched to meet the daily snacking needs of diabetics, fitness enthusiasts, and prediabetics, a guilt-free alternative, and an all-natural ingredient-rich product for transforming the lives of millions. The revolutionary product is one of the best diabetic-friendly snacks to much on, thus bringing a revolution in the snacking industry for the health-conscious.

When diabetics consume biscuits, normally rich in sugar, higher glucose gets absorbed in the cells. This is one of the biggest reasons why all people with diabetes are not permitted to consume snacks such as biscuits that can mess with the blood sugar levels in the body. So, for people with diabetes, snacks like the Taste Good Karela Biscuits which have an unrivaled low glycemic index are no less than a blessing.

The diabetic-friendly Taste Good Karela biscuits are made with all-natural ingredients. The no-cholesterol and trans-fat-free products are a delight to the senses. Its major ingredient is Karela or Bitter Gourd which is highly recommended by professionals as a natural cure for diabetes. Other ingredients are oats – rich in taste and minerals, almonds – rich in healthy fats, and protein, and whole wheat fiber–which reduces blood cholesterol. Thus, helping diabetics in balancing their blood sugar levels and aiding in the management of weight with regular consumption.

The Karela flavor can be tasted in its small flakes and bits during consumption. The biscuits are extremely crispy and healthy. The presence of only 0.2 grams of sugar per Karela biscuit not only makes them healthful but also tender.

The Taste Good Karela Biscuits are perfectly a healthy alternative to traditional snacks or biscuits rich in unhealthy sugars. Consistent consumption of these Karela biscuits helps in the good maintenance of blood sugar levels. Maintenance of consistent and uniform blood sugar levels is highly recommended to prevent the onset of diabetes.

Taste Good Karela Biscuits are hundred percent natural and do not have any side effects. However, lactating ladies and pregnant women can always consume the product as per the recommendation of their medical experts.

For more information visit, www.tastegood.in.

