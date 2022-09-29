Azad Samaj Party’s Avaiz Ahmad and Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann meet to bring social changes

As per the instructions of Founder of the Bhim Army and National President of Azad Samaj Party, Mr. Chandrashekhar Azad, Mr. Avaiz Tazim Ahmad along with other core committee members, Mr. Jatin Goraya and Dr. Harjit Singh, recently met the National President of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), and Member of Parliament of Sangrur, Mr. Simranjit Singh Mann. The meeting took place at the sacred spot of the holy city, Golden Temple, Amritsar, Punjab. The main objective of this meeting was to discuss the current political scenario in the state of Punjab and the need to bring effective social change in the state.

Mr. Chandrashekhar Azad, Founder of Bhim Army and National President of Azad Samaj Party is well-known for raising his voice for fundamental rights on a consistent basis across various news channels and headlines. Mr. Avaiz Tazim Ahmad, who is Azad’s fellow companion, and Bhim Army and Azad Samaj Party’s National Core Committee member, has taken this gesture a step ahead by raising his voice to spread awareness on fundamental rights.

In his strenuous efforts toward strengthening the fight for fundamental rights, Mr. Avaiz Ahmad met the MP of Sangrur, Mr. Simranjit Singh Mann. During this meeting, he took a stand against the violation of fundamental rights that have been recurrent across the country, especially in Punjab. He appealed to Simranjit Singh Mann to join hands with him in making this campaign for fundamental rights successful through taking over the social media platforms. He also asked him to fight against the injustice prevalent in the case of fundamental rights in the state of Punjab.

MP of Sangrur, Mr. Simranjit Singh Mann showed trust in Mr. Avaiz Ahmad's campaigning efforts. He gave assurance to Mr. Avaiz Ahmad that he would raise his voice in Parliament for the ongoing fundamental rights crisis in the state of Punjab. Such a move will further enhance the success of the campaign in the state of Punjab.

Fundamental rights have always been a major matter of concern not only for the state of Punjab but across all major states in India. Such extensive efforts done by leading political faces such as Avaiz Ahmad and Mr. Simranjit Singh Mann is a great move to strengthen the worsening position of Fundamental Rights in India. We hope this association will bring the needful social change in the days to come for the people of Punjab. And eventually, the whole country. Thus, setting things right for the youth and the needful in Punjab.

This article is generated and published by FPJ focus team. You can get in touch with them on fpjfocus@fpj.co.in