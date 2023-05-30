Avani Institute of Design Announces Bachelor of Architecture Undergraduate Program 2023-24

Avani Institute of Design

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], May 30: Avani Institute of Design, a Centre of Excellence in Architecture and Design education, has announced the Bachelor of Architecture Programme for 2023 -24, with which the Institute aims to expand into Interdisciplinary Art and Design, exploring new horizons in education, collaborative research, and creative thinking.

“Architecture and design do not exist in isolation but are closely integrated with the visual and liberal arts, social and cultural norms, philosophy and technological advances. The design has to evolve as a collaborative endeavor to engage with the unique challenges of contemporary society. Avani’s interdisciplinary curriculum and facilities empower the graduates with the critical thinking to confidently approach and tackle these concerns, to achieve their creative potential, and become thought leaders in their respective fields”, said Ar. Tony Joseph, Chairman and Principal, Avani Institute Of Design.

The five-year architecture undergraduate programme at Avani aims to provide students with a thorough understanding of the theories and procedures involved in the conception and design of contextually responsive structures, communities, and habitats. Social and environmental awareness are fundamental components of the overall academic programme. Along with the core subject of architectural design, undergraduates are exposed to a variety of disciplines, such as sociology, climatology, liberal arts, and visual arts, with the goal of developing creative intellectuals and responsible citizens who can confidently address the constantly changing issues affecting our built, natural, and social environments.

Studio lectures and workshops, connected collaboration, essay prizes, and mastermind studio make up Avani’s academic benchmark. In addition, travel, site visits, and case studies are included. There are a total of 80 seats available for the Bachelor of Architecture programme in 2023–2024. There are 40 seats under the management/NRI category, and the remaining 40 seats are under the merit category. Admissions are purely on merit, aptitude, and passion at fees fixed by the statutory bodies. No Capitation fees are collected. Any form of recommendation is discouraged by the Institute.

Avani Institute of Design is affiliated with the University of Calicut and approved by the Council of Architecture (COA). It is governed by a Council chaired by celebrated Architect Tony Joseph and some of the best-emerging practitioners. The Institute has a very hands-on Advisory Council consisting of some of the best national and international architectural, design, and art practitioners and educators. The Institute promotes a holistic approach to design education which will develop well-rounded professionals equipped with the sensitivity, empathy, social, and technical skillsets to address the ever-evolving concerns of our environment. Avani aims to expand into an interdisciplinary Art and Design program exploring new horizons in education, collaborative research, and creative thinking.

Website:www.avani.edu.in

