Autistic students performing at SPJ Sadhana School in association with Rotary Club of Bombay Peninsula

Autistic students performing at SPJ Sadhana School, Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5: Rotary Club of Bombay Peninsula has been closely associated with SPJ Sadhana School for past few years. Rotarian Jasmine Pandya has been the key member who regularly volunteers at the school, which is committed to giving Autistic children a normalized life. Rotary Club believes that Autistic kids should not be just given time and patience but also should be enabled to work with other at their own pace and more importantly they should be encouraged to go beyond their boundaries.

President Prashant Gupta of Rotary Club of Bombay Peninsula believes “it’s very important to bring awareness on Autism and to bring autistic children in mainstream society. Not so long ago I had hired 3 autistic teenagers as Summer Interns at my Advisory Firm Caerus3 Advisors and Think Tank. It was a great learning experience not only for the teenagers but for my employees as well. It was a first step towards inclusion in a true way”.

A little over a decade ago SRK starrer My Name is Khan first highlighted Autism in mainstream movies and created awareness in society. We need more such adoption of positivity around autism says Prashant only then we can give our autistic friends a inclusive world to live in.

The school works towards creating an inclusive atmosphere for all autistic children, they empower them with skills and abilities to make them economically independent. Dedicated to ensuring that autistic children live meaningful and productive lives, has been volunteering regularly for the past 25 years, says Jasmine Pandya.

As an organization it’s important to create a positive environment, employees should be open to having autistic people working. They should learn to work with them with respect. It’s important that the organization also keeps safe guards, nothing should be done that would hurt or make an autistic person react.

