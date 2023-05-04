Author Soma Basu along with Actors Swastika Mukherjee and Mita Vasisht, at the Book Release

Author Soma Basu’s book, “Frenny and Other Women You Have Met”, unveiled at a program in the Capital

New Delhi (India), May 2: “Frenny and Other Women You Have Met”, written by Soma Bose was launched at a program at the India Habitat Centre, New Delhi recently. Eminent actors Mita Vasisht and Swastika Mukherjee unveiled the book at a program attended by eminent persons of the capital.

Debutante author Soma Bose is a creative writer and visual storyteller. Her affinity for storytelling inspires her to find stories behind the most mundane aspects of life. This talent has led to her website www.somTales.com , where she weaves thought-provoking tales around photographs.

Soma Bose’s book, titled “Frenny and Other Women You Have Met” explores subtle and intricate emotions, hoping that her readers appreciate women’s lives and contributions in all their richly varied forms. The motivation to write such human-centric stories comes from Soma’s experience of growing up in the coal-mining town of Dhanbad in Jharkhand, India.

Expressing their delight both the actors Mita Vasisht and Swastika Mukherjee echoed their excitement about the book and opined that the women characters portrayed in the book were very real and readers would easily relate them.

“Frenny and Other Women You Have Met” talks about the 5 different characters located in different parts of the world and their experiences.

Frenny

Sucharita, rich and charming, is an award-winning writer and philanthropist. Her son and husband are her emotional mainstays. She has everything and yet she misses something. This missing link is aggravated when Sucharita’s son moves out to university. At about the same time, she runs into Frenny, an aged woman who works at a tiny, old stationery shop. The two strike an unlikely friendship. The story explores these two characters through their conversations, reveling in the richness that each brings to the other’s life.

Mrinalini

Set in Shimla and New York, this story explores the vicissitudes of obsessive maternal love. After her husband leaves their family, Mrinalini brings up her son, Rohan, by herself with the help of her supportive mother-in-law. He grows up not just into a supportive son, but also as Mrinalini’s emotional anchor and her most precious possession. Unable to rationalize the mother-son bond, Mrinalini does not realize when her love for her son grows into an unremitting obsession.

Shreyasi

In Calcutta, newly-married Shreyasi takes music lessons from a much-older David Sir. The lessons end soon but their bond endures through the ups and downs of life. When David Sir loses his music to dementia, he can only remember one name: Shreyasi. The role of teacher and student is reversed as Shreyasi helps him regain his lost melodies.

Amiran

The story is about a Kashmiri shawl, that is lovingly embroidered by Amiran, for her grand-daughter Sarah. As the shawls nears its completion, it is sold off to a tourist by Sarah’s father Rashid for a hefty sum. Amiran and Sarah are extremely saddened by this. The entire story is narrated by the shawl, as it changes hands several times, to finally rest in the hands of Sarah, while she gets married.

Ananya

Ananya is in a loveless marriage. She spends the largest part of her life fulfilling her marital responsibilities. Life seems like a sacrifice until she meets Alok. Blessed with supportive children and an understanding mother-in-law, Ananya faces no great obstacles to getting out of her marriage and starting a new life with the man she loves. However, even before she can make her choice, life takes an unexpected turn, making her reconsider all her plans.

As with all her creative work, in this book too, Soma explores subtle and intricate emotions, hoping that her readers appreciate women’s lives and contributions in all their richly varied forms. Soma says, “The motivation to write such human-centric stories comes from my experiences of growing up in the coal-mining town of Dhanbad in Jharkhand, India.” Soma has extended her flair for storytelling into the world of films as well. She has written scripts that have been appreciated by acclaimed filmmakers and luminaries like Shyam Benegal and Shonali Bose. Whether it is in films or literature, Soma tirelessly seeks new ways of conjuring powerful emotions through novel ideas.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.