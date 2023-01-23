Author & artist Sandeep Bisht is winning the hearts of people with his books

New Delhi (India), January 21: Young, ardent & zealous author & artist. Working on reality mostly. In youth he is popular. As an author & artist, some of his work sold too much in 2021-22. Total around 1 Million Books sold within 6 months. He wrote books like “The Universe & Gods within Body”, and ” The Inter-Galactic Ancient”. Master of quality and excellence in writing & fine art. He started his career at the age of 18. He’s initially from Delhi. Indian by nationality. His zodiac signal is Sagittarius. He’s a follower of Hinduism. He is a non-secular man. His work focuses largely on the areas of Spirituality, religion, mythology, and management. Sandeep Bisht is a Spiritual guy who likes chanting & meditation. According to him, that will help him to stead mind. That also helps to increase his ability to think.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)