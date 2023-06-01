Auro University organises C20 Conclave on Education for Life and Global Citizenship

The Conclave brought together thought leaders, academicians, and experts and witnessed an insightful exchange of ideas and perspectives.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 31: The C20 Conclave on Education for Life and Global Citizenship, organised by Auro University, Surat, brought together esteemed speakers and experts to discuss the important role of education in achieving sustainable development goals. The Conclave witnessed an insightful exchange of ideas and perspectives, highlighting the need for transformative education to shape responsible global citizens.

The Conclave got underway on with the traditional Guru Vandana and the ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Prof Parimal Vyas, Vice-Chancellor of Auro University, welcomed the distinguished dignitaries and set the stage for engaging discussions. He emphasised Auro University’s vision and its commitment to the core values of teaching, learning, and transforming lives. He also shed light on the New Education Policy and the university’s efforts to implement it.

Shri HP Rama, Founder President of Auro University, addressed the conclave virtually. In his address, he stressed the need for a paradigm shift in the education system to foster holistic growth, encompassing physical, mental, vital, and spiritual dimensions. He underscored the pivotal role universities play in this transformational process.

In a video message, Amma emphasised the importance of sharing and caring in our lives before the audience.

Dr Prema Nedungadi ji, Coordinator-India C20 at Amrita Vidyapitham and a multi-faceted personality, spoke about prioritising the sub-themes of C20 to effectively contribute towards the goals of the G20. She spoke about Udaharan, an initiative of Mata Amritanandamayi Centre, which focuses on bringing hope to prisoners’ lives by showing love and compassion to them. She also spoke about the significance of various goals of C20 and their impact on society.

Dr Kiran Bedi, chief guest for Valedictory address talked about importance of Integral Education.

Padma Bhushan Prof Kapil Kapoor, former Pro Vice-Chancellor of JNU and the Chief Guest at the Conclave spoke about the role and importance of technology in the modern world. He drew attention to several characteristics of modern education and life, including the shift from personal to impersonal interactions, the shift from man to machine, the diminishing oral knowledge culture, and the loss of contentment in society. He also shared his thoughts on the nativisation of education, the National Education Policy and its endeavours in this direction. Drawing inspiration from the Mahabharata, Prof Kapoor narrated episodes to illustrate the significance of dharma in life, providing the audience with profound insights and reflections.

The Conclave provided the thought leaders, academicians, and experts an opportunity to delve into global pressing issues. It concluded with a renewed commitment to sustainable development for the betterment of society.

