Attorney Ana Juneja has wowed celebrities and entrepreneurs across the US with her award winning law firm, Ana Law LLC

November 09: There are tons of talented beings who, over the years, have made sure to give it their all to gain greater experiences and implement them carefully in their work to serve people better. This positive mental attitude and approach is something that professionals need today while working toward getting closer to their dreams and aspirations in life, says Ana Juneja, aka Ana Skoumal, a Chicago-based intellectual property attorney, popular on social media for her viral business tips. Her decision to dive deep into the field of law today has helped her rise as an excellent intellectual property (IP) attorney who optimizes her strengths in the field and safeguards trademarks, copyrights, patents, and more for her clients. Ana helps business owners generate revenue through the same, with the help of her team at Ana Law LLC.

There is a reason why today, Ana Law LLC is an award-winning American law firm. It has risen as a top-rated law firm, serving all 50 states of the US. Since launching her law firm, Ana has been dedicated to each of her clients, including entrepreneurs, business owners, influencers, celebrities, and others, in protecting their brands and intellectual property. She serves clients in various industries, including fintech, beauty, apparel, and Web3. She is focused on global intellectual property issues and often also educates her clients and others on protecting their IPs from China. Ana Law LLC serves people in aspects of patents, trademarks, asset protection, business formations, copyrights, NDAs, and litigation management.

Apart from being a sought-after name as an intellectual property (IP) attorney, she also proved her mettle on social media as a lifestyle content creator. What’s interesting is how she made her presence felt on social media, even before people knew what “influencers” really were. Her powerful content on her travels and lifestyle had already gained her massive name, and after becoming a lawyer, she started creating viral legal and business videos, which helped her attain even more recognition.

Ana Juneja (@anajuneja) also enjoys teaching Continuing Legal Education (CLE) classes for other attorneys at several bar associations across the United States, and that’s how she also gives back to the community.

