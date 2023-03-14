Atharv: Redefining Vile Parle

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13: Atharv Lifestyle, a real estate company founded in 2013, has been on a mission to transform the face of Vile Parle. In less than a decade, Atharv has established itself as a trusted and reliable real estate brand, creating landmarks across the city. What sets Atharv apart is its expertise in design and innovation, which has helped them not just build homes but also build a lifestyle.

Atharv has sold approximately 95,000 square feet of area and has earned a reputation for delivering more than they promise.

Why Atharv:

Their commitment to timely delivery, planning based on Vastu, in-house legal and liaisoning team and a team of 30+ in-house staff has helped them build trust with their clients.

Core Value:

Atharv’s core values are the strengths that help them be one of the most preferred real estate brands in Vile Parle. These values keep their customers satisfied, their management proud, and their brand progressive. They believe in building lifelong relationships with their stakeholders, scaling them to new heights and horizons with a smile.

Mission:

Their mission is to provide a diverse tapestry of enriching experiences using innovative and cost-effective solutions that lie in the best interests of their clients while maintaining the highest level of real estate services.

Vision:

Their vision is to improve the quality of living on a massive scale by deploying state-of-the-art innovation and providing world-class services that meet their customer’s needs at all times.

Atharv has completed 10+ landmark projects and has served over 400+ families. With their commitment to delivering quality homes and a lifestyle that exceeds expectations, Atharv has redefined Vile Parle. They believe that when you buy a home from Atharv, you are not just building a home; you are building a lifestyle.

In conclusion, Atharv’s commitment to delivering quality homes and a lifestyle that exceeds expectations has made them one of the most preferred real estate brands in Vile Parle. Their core values and mission are to provide innovative and cost-effective solutions that are in the best interests of their clients and have helped them build trust with their stakeholders. If you are looking to buy a home in Vile Parle, Atharv is the brand that you can trust.

