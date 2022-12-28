Astrology predictions on Covid, recession & Job losses

New Delhi (India), December 28: The year 2022 is about to bid adieu and unfold the chapters of 2023 as per the English calendar, but as per the Hindu calendar, New year starts from April onwards. A well-known Astrologer has created buzz for his predictions till Feb 2023.

The Logical Astrologer has been working rigorously to remove people’s misconceptions about Astrology. His observations with a scientific approach make his predictions accurate and on point.

As per Nakshatra’s prediction, the economy does not look good till Feb 2023. Massive layoffs and loss of jobs in India and the World will also be seen till February 2023. It’s the year of poverty, and Jupiter as a minister will make us strong enough to pass through this tough time. There has been a convincing verdict of a Global Recession hitting Internationally.

Furthermore, he added, “World is changing, and so will the market. India is a peak for the global market, and its international importance will make it a focal point.

He is among the few who have depth knowledge of the field.

With 45-plus predictions gone right, Nakshatra has gained a reputation worldwide after his posts went viral about accurate corona predictions in India, Modi’s security breach and many others. He is a world-renowned and internationally acclaimed astrologer, globally recognized for his accurate predictions in different fields of astrology. Soon, he will appear as an “Astrologer Consultant” on an internationally famous US-based show which airs on TLC called “90-day fiancé: the other way”.

The logical astrologer regularly mentions his vision on his Instagram page “India has gifted Yoga to this world, and now is the time for Astrology”.

Nakshatra N Tanwar has many national and international predictions to his credit.

