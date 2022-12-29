Assurgent Aerospace Technology Pvt Limited and Professor Dr SS Iyengar of Florida International University are making leaps in Quantum Technology

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 29: Assurgent is a startup established in November 2022 to develop cutting-edge technologies, including quantum technology. This technology is rapidly growing and is seen as the future of deep tech. Assurgent Aerospace is collaborating with Dr. SS Iyengar, a distinguished professor at Florida International University and National Florida State University, to develop quantum technology in India as part of the Make in India initiative.

Quantum technology has the potential to transform a variety of industries, including the armed forces and civilian applications, due to its ability to perform calculations much faster than traditional computing methods. The Indian government has allocated a budget of 8000 Crore for quantum research in recognition of the importance of this technology. Assurgent and Dr. Iyengar plan to use their expertise and resources to make significant contributions to the field of quantum computing, including improving military capabilities and advancing civilian applications.

In addition to their work in quantum technology, Assurgent Aerospace has been researching autonomous systems since 2017 and has been interacting with users to understand their needs and preferences. This has allowed them to design innovative products that meet the specific needs of their customers. In 2021, they completed their product market fit and have now designed Level 4 NIJ vests, which provide advanced armour-proof and ballistic shelter technology. They have also been researching HALE drones since 2019 and plan to bring these cutting-edge technologies to market in 2022. Assurgent is committed to constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible with autonomous systems.

In terms of quantum technology, Assurgent and Dr. Iyengar are focusing on several specific areas, including quantum forensics, quantum sensing and communication, and quantum underwater and satellite communication. These areas have the potential to significantly improve existing technologies and capabilities in a variety of fields.

For example, quantum forensics could revolutionize how forensic evidence is analyzed, allowing for more accurate and efficient investigations. Quantum sensing and communication could improve the accuracy and speed of data transmission, while quantum underwater and satellite communication could significantly improve communication in these challenging environments.

In addition to their work in quantum technology, Assurgent Aerospace is committed to exploring the potential of autonomous systems and their various applications. They have been researching autonomous systems since 2017 and interacting with users to understand their needs and preferences. This has allowed them to design innovative products that meet the specific needs of their customers.

Their research has included the development of Level 4 NIJ vests, which provide advanced armor-proof and ballistic shelter technology, and HALE drones, which have the potential to revolutionize various industries. In the coming years, Assurgent plans to continue their research and development in these areas and to bring their cutting-edge technologies to market. They are dedicated to constantly pushing the boundaries of what is possible with these technologies.

