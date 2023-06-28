Ashton Gray Investments Stages Prominent ‘Grayvolve’ Event, Unveils New Georgetown Investment Venture

Ashton Gray Investments successfully conducted its eagerly-awaited event, Grayvolve, in Bengaluru on 23 June 2023

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 27: Distinguished Texas-based real estate development and investments firm Ashton Gray Investments proudly conducted its well-awaited Grayvolve event in Bengaluru on 23 June 2023. The occasion served as a significant conduit for Ashton Gray to establish valuable connections with its trusted channel partners and investors, announcing the inception of their newest venture, ‘Georgetown.’ This project signifies a fruitful and appealing investment prospect for investors interested in prime real estate investments in the United States.

Sudharshan Vembutty, the Founder & President of Ashton Gray Investments, showcased his exhilaration at the massive success of the Grayvolve gathering and the tremendously positive feedback from channel partners. He said, “The outstanding success of the Grayvolve event in Bengaluru is thrilling. The gathering furnished us with a priceless opportunity to interact with our esteemed channel partners and investors, enabling us to highlight the fascinating opportunities that await. The resounding response we garnered reassures the robust relationships we have nurtured and the faith our partners continue to bestow on us.”

Sumi Rengaraj, the Co-Founder & CEO of Ashton Gray Investments, took the attendees through the company’s journey in her address. She underscored the potential of the new venture as a lucrative investment prospect. Rengaraj remarked, “We are eager to roll out the Georgetown project, providing investors with a unique prospect to invest in a 5.6-acre commercial site in Georgetown, Texas. This project, crafted by the nationally celebrated master-plan developer Johnson Development, will house top-tier homebuilders, rendering it an enticing prospect for commercial development.”

Rengaraj further highlighted the Georgetown project’s strategic location near Parmer Ranch and Sun City, coupled with easy accessibility to significant arterial highways. She believes these factors, along with the incorporation of high-quality homebuilders, are set to lure families and homebuyers, thereby enhancing the commercial site’s value and enlarging its investment scope.”Promising school districts, the forthcoming Wildflower House Amenity Center, and proximity to the Bar W Marketplace Shopping Center make Georgetown an enticing environment for a thriving community, providing fertile ground for investment opportunities,” Rengaraj stated.

Additionally, Ashton Gray and Johnson Development have joined hands for a 523-acre venture named Nolina, where they intend to repurchase a 23.2-acre commercial site for future progression.

The Ashton Gray Investments team champions the importance of collaboration and synergies between channel partners and investors in uncovering outstanding investment opportunities and ensuring mutual success. The Grayvolve event, a flagship initiative by Ashton Gray Investments, serves as a vibrant platform designed to build connections with channel partners and investors.

Besides launching the Georgetown project, Ashton Gray Investments also launched Elmbase, an innovative tech-driven platform aimed at real estate enthusiasts and investors. This novel platform offers users an exciting avenue to explore, connect and engage with the latest deals and opportunities.

Boasting over 13 years of successful real estate development experience, Ashton Gray Investments has garnered recognition and accolades for its dedication to integrity, transparency, and excellence. Their robust portfolio spans luxury spec homes, subdivisions, multi-family properties, retail centres, senior living communities, and master-plan developments.

Investing with Ashton Gray provides a plethora of advantages, including easy entry, diverse investments, worldwide investment opportunities, swift returns due to short tenures, and secure investments through their vertically integrated model. With an impeccable 100% performance record for over a decade, Ashton Gray Investments continues to deliver substantial returns and surpass investor expectations.

Investment eligibility extends to Indian citizens, Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs), and Private Limited Companies.



Visit https://ashtongray.in for more information

