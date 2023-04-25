As per sources, actor Mukund Kapahi will be seen in two upcoming wesbseries for OTT amazon mini Tv and atrangi Tv

Atrangi will be seen in the upcoming web show “Johri”, which is produced by Endemol pvt ltd in. He will be essaying a character named Jai Kumar, who is a filmstar in the series. Also, as per sources, Mukund Kapahi is shooting for his Amazon mini web series currently titled “Meri umar ke naujawano” He will be playing the parallel lead.

Mukund has been part of many television serials like Nagin 6, Kamna, ek sindoor ki keemat and many more and now will be entering the OTT platform where he will be bringing some twists and turns in the series.

Mukund Kapahi is an Indian television actor. He was born on 03 October 1998, in Delhi, India. He has completed his education from school Dps Rk Puram.

Mukund Kapahi has had a huge passion for fitness since school, and he started his acting journey in 2020.

In January 2020, Mukund moved to Mumbai to further pursue his acting career and was soon offered his first break in the daily soap “nima dengzompa on Colors.

Since then, Mukund has been a part of numerous daily soaps, including bade ache lageg hai, kaamna, kabhi kabhi itefaq se,ek sindoor ki keemat naagin 6, pisachiini and many others. He is currently preparing for his upcoming web series, meri umar ke Naujawano, for amazon mini tv

In addition to his acting skills, Mukund has also made an impact in the advertising film industry, having worked in several advertisements such as Vedix and skin craft endura mass.

