Arthshatra Gurukul Creating Buzz Towards Financial Literacy

Arthashastra Gurukul, a economics school providing guidance to investors, traders or professionals in vedic way

New Delhi (India), March 9: Sudipta Das (Founder of Arthashastra Gurukul, www.arthashastragurukul.com ) specializing in “Time cycle, Gann & Vedic Astronomy”. Through his 15 years of Research & Technique, he is helping thousands of Investors, Traders, Hedge fund managers, & Asset Managers with his Calculative forecast.

“SD” is a Civil engineer, Management Graduate & Masters’ in communications. He is a 3 times business plan finalist, from an international university on “cost optimization”, and worked with almost all the countries that India does business with, Viz, USA, UK, AU, EU, and Africa.

His highly sophisticated mathematical calculation is based on the notion; TIME is the only element that determines the price of any financial instrument, Viz; Economy, Stock, Index, Gold Silver, or Copper. His calculations, The TRILOGY- combines, Time cycle, Gann & Vedic Astronomy, serving many investors, Traders & Financial planners, the Trilogy, is not available worldwide and is capable of forecasting the price of any financial instrument rather economy much prior to the actual happenings.

‘Arthashastra Gurukul’, a subsidiary of Lumiere Group of Companies, Arthashastra means economics; Gurukul means school, the economics school, is providing guidance to 100s of investors, traders, or professionals in forecasting the economy, industry, sectors or stocks in much advance. The students of Gurukul are able to predict market and its direction much prior to the actual happenings.

Arthashastra, the Upaveda, represents Atharva Veda, and is the ancient Indian literature from the Vedic era is a comprehensive treatise on statecraft and economics that has been influential in Indian political and economic thought for centuries. The text, which is attributed to the philosopher and statesman Kautilya, is believed to have been written in the 3rd century BCE, and it provides detailed guidance on how to establish and maintain a successful state and its’ economics. It, also recognizes the importance of pragmatism, and it guides how to balance ethical considerations with the practical demands of governance.

While it, was not specifically written with modern stock market trading in mind, but, it’s much more than our modern economics, investment, or trading practices, when you combine arthashastra, the upveda, with other Vedam and vedangam, viz, Upanishad, siksha, byakarana, kalpa, jyotishya, etc. Even jyotishya has 18 principles; one talks about planatory positions, rest 17 is all about astronomy and astrophysics, this opens up the door to a universal approach to numbers and time.

So, The Arthashastra Gurukul has designed the wisdom, Dhi Gyan, that combines ancient Indian mathematical calculation with modern investing strategies, so, the new aged investors stay ahead of its competitors, and institutional investors- the wisdom also emphasizes the importance of information and intelligence gathering, adaptability and flexibility, which can be helpful for traders and investors who need to be able to adjust their strategies as market conditions change.

People lose money in the stock market due to a variety of reasons, One of the primary reasons is due to investing without proper research or understanding of the market, without knowing when to invest, Time is the most important element of investing. Many people invest based on a hot tip or without proper analysis of the stock’s cycles, or cycles under cycle, leading to poor investment decisions.

Another reason is not diversifying their portfolio, every instrument, industry, company, or stocks has its own cycle, time, and pattern, as putting all your eggs in one basket can lead to significant losses if that particular stock or sector underperforms based on its time cycle. Additionally, selling stocks at a loss in a panic is another common mistake. Many investors get scared during market downturns, which could have been forecasted months back, and sell their stocks for a loss, which can significantly impact their overall portfolio returns.

Economic conditions, geopolitical events, and company performance can also impact stock prices and lead to investment losses. External factors such as global pandemics or political unrest can create uncertainty and cause investors to sell stocks, leading to a drop in prices.

Those principles from the ancient Indian literatures could be useful for investors and traders in these regards too, the movement of any stock bond or commodity or the social, political or economic unrest also can be caught much prior to the actual happenings, as there is nothing new under the sun, everything is just a repetition of the past- which lies within its 360 degree and its 4th dimentional no. 9.

In summary, it is essential to have a well-planned investment strategy based on the Time cycle and to stay informed and patient during fluctuations in the market. Investing with a long-term outlook, diversifying your portfolio based on each industry or company cycle, and keeping emotions in check can all help mitigate the risks of losing money in the stock market.

(“ArthshtraGurukul”) www.arthashastragurukul.com, running Gurukul to make people aware and teach how Time cycles are most important factor in the stock market because they provide traders and investors with insights into the timing of price movements. No other available methods can match these next generation investing strategies. People, institution, experts are scamming and misleading people with Price, support target or resistance, without considering the basics of pricing, which is just a reflection of time. They don’t know, if you can catch the time of any financial instrument, stocks, bond, or commodity price automatically fall in place.

Price’ of any financial instrument is measured on two axis, Viz; Y & X Axis. The vertical axis, Y, the price is the reflection of any commodity or financial instrument, on a specified time period, which is represented on X’ axis. But, most of our education system, B-school, Economic school, or Ivy League school have no measures to catch the TIME, Which have already been mentioned by our ancestor’s thousands of years back in Vedam, Vedangam, or Suryasidhhantam.

By analyzing past price movements and identifying recurring patterns, traders can use time cycles to make predictions about future price movements and determine when to buy or sell stocks. Additionally, time cycles help traders to identify potential support and resistance levels, which can be used to set stop-loss orders or profit targets. However, it’s important to note that time cycles are just one of many tools used in stock market analysis, and should be used in conjunction with other indicators and strategies, which are all taught in Arthashatra Gurukul.

ArthshtraGurukul take admission only once or twice a year, and every class of people takes participation in the Gurukul, majority of people are from the stock market/stock trading/Investment/ students / or working personals, doing wonders in their investing as a career.

A participant of Arthshastra Gurukul learns the market or economic statuesque much prior to the actual happening. They learn to calculate the time of each Industry, sector, company, or its stock’s cycle, so, he knows in advance when the stock, index is going to fall or rise, or how long it’s going to go in a particular direction. The rise or fall of a stock is directly proportionate to its cycle or conjunction of industry, sector, or economic cycles.

The success rate of ArthshtraGurukul is fabulous and people understand the stock market and the phenomena better than before they are making profits, identifying themselves as different, as and better than others in the industry.

