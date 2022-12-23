Arindam Chaudhuri of IIPM explains why “Big corporations want knowledge not degrees”

Dr. Arindam Chaudhuri explains why AICTE & UGC accreditation doesn’t matter to him

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 23: The author of 14 books and the maker of 5 National Award-winning films, including Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘The Last Lear and Rishi Kapoor’s classic ‘Do Dooni Chaar’ and an outspoken anti-theist, Dr. Arindam Chaudhuri, the Honorary Director of IIPM Think Tank is now focused on his next academic program in Disruptive Entrepreneurship. “It is, again, a certificate program with no recognition, and I’m so proud of it. I do not want any student who is bothered about statutory recognition. Big corporations don’t care about degrees, and they want knowledge. Those who need degrees can get it from a dime a dozen degree mills that are running across the world and giving away degrees at throw-away prices online “, explains Arindam

“IIPM never lost a single against AICTE ever. AICTE kept challenging our victories till it lost in SC. That’s the truth about IIPM vs AICTE. The rest that you read is fake news. Similarly, the UGC notices against IIPM were always with an ulterior motive because HC categorically asked them to remove IIPM from their list of Fake Universities. Post that, UGC kept giving ads stating IIPM isn’t eligible to give degrees. Well, in the first place, IIPM never gave degrees, and that’s why we won against UGC in Honourable HC of Delhi. Everyone always knew forever that IIPM gave its own certifications, and basically, the HC & SC clarified that no one could stop IIPM from doing so. It’s something like a mobile phone regulatory body advertising regularly that android phones don’t have IOS inside them. Well, that’s stupid,” clarifies Arindam in a statement released to us.

The entire journey of IIPM’s legal issues with the regulatory bodies is documented on the IIPM website (http://www.iipm.in/iipm-is-grateful-to-the-supreme-court-of-india.html). “The UGC or AICTE have never had any issue with IIPM after these judgements. Even ISB doesn’t give degrees and teaches management. We grew too big, and competitors wanted to use AICTE & UGC to harass us. It’s over and behind us. We are only focused on giving world-class education. If there’s any Institute with better education or teachers, students are most welcome to go there. If there’s any educator in India who thinks they are capable of giving better education than IIPM, I invite them for a debate. The last time a reputed faculty member came for a debate on TV with me, I remember him running away from the room during the break. No one has the intellectual ability to put us down on education, so they need all these fake narratives”, says Arindam, combative as always.

Commencing in 2023 to coincide with IIPM’s Golden Jubilee, the program in Disruptive Entrepreneurship is all set to start a new benchmark in Entrepreneurial education in India. The program will have only 30 seats, and every student will get a chance to present their business plans to a team of VCs and investors.

