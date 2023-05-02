ARDEA Foundation to host the 3rd edition of the “11 Days for Earth’s Healing” program

New Delhi (India), May 1: ARDEA Foundation is thrilled to announce the start of the 3rd edition of the “11 Days for Earth’s Healing” program, which will take place from the 1st to the 11th of May, 2023.

The “11 Days for Earth’s Healing” is a global ecological movement designed to inspire individuals and communities to take action to protect mother earth while promoting sustainability for a better world.

The program encourages participants to convert one of their weekly holidays into a workday and use the accumulated days between the 1st and 11th of May to spend quality time with families while engaging in eco-friendly activities.

On the other hand, enterprises that cause harmful environmental damage will voluntarily cease operations until governments worldwide make it obligatory under an act.

Zunaid Memon, a celebrated advertising professional and filmmaker, spearheads ARDEA Foundation and is the brain behind 11 DFEH. Already well-known for his philanthropic work, such as launching the world’s first satellite TV channel for farmers, “Green TV,” now brings 11 DFEH as part of his extended social entrepreneurship.

“We are excited for the 3rd edition of our ecological movement, “11 Days for Earth’s Healing”, which begins the 1st of May 2023. As guardians of Mother Earth, we couldn’t be more delighted to see more hands joining this initiative as it continues to grow and inspire positive action for a sustainable tomorrow. This year, we expect to broaden our impact and see more involvement from individuals and communities across the globe in making a real difference,” said Zunaid Memon, founder of the ARDEA Foundation.

Dr. Sudarshana Ramaraju, Global President of Climate Action for the ARDEA Foundation and an advisor to the LG of Delhi on climate change, brings his valuable expertise as a distinguished policy and strategy advisor to support founder Zunaid Memon’s mission to restore the environment. Previously, he has served the United Nations, the Govt. of India, and several other global organizations in various capacities.

The first two editions were a massive success, with thousands of participants participating in the ecological movement globally.

To contribute as a volunteer in the “11 Days for Earth’s Healing” program, individuals and organizations can visit the volunteer section on the website and register their interests –https://ardeaf.org/register/.

For media inquiries or more information about the “11 Days for Earth’s Healing” program, visit the website – https://ardeaf.org/11-days-for-earths-healing/

ARDEA Foundation, a leading global organization, is on a mission to safeguard Earth’s crucial ecosystem while promoting sustainable development, ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

