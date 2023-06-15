Apex Educational Services Presents the 12th Edition of Telangana’s Largest Education Fair 2023

12th Edition of Telangana’s Largest Education Fair 2023 by Apex Educational Services to be held on 17th & 18th June 2023 poster launch by Dr. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLC

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 14: Apex Educational Services, a leading educational service provider, is proud to announce the launch of Telangana Education Fair 2023, the largest educational fair in the state. Scheduled to take place on June 17th & 18th at Kamma Sangam, Ameerpet, Hyderabad, this two-day event promises to provide a unique platform for students to explore a wide range of educational opportunities. The fair aims to connect students with reputed educational institutions and universities, both nationally and internationally, while bridging the gap between the student community and the institutes Dr. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLC of the Telangana Government, inaugurated the official poster for Telangana Education Fair 2023 along with Dinesh Kumar Gattu, the managing director of Apex Educational Services.

The fair aims to create a level playing field for students and educational institutions, enabling direct interaction and facilitating spot admissions and interviews. Telangana Education Fair 2023 offers an unparalleled opportunity for students to explore a diverse range of educational options. The fair will feature exhibitors such as Indian and International Universities, along with institutions offering courses in various fields such as Medical, Engineering Technology, Pharmacy, Architecture, Management, Aviation, Hospitality, Media, Animation, Fashion & Interior Designing, Fine Arts, Civil Services, Music, Overseas Education, Employment Agencies, and Educational Loan Providers. By bringing together renowned educational institutions and prospective students, the fair aims to simplify the decision-making process and provide students with the necessary information to shape their academic journey.

Dinesh Kumar Gattu, Managing Director of Apex Educational Services, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating, “Telangana Education Fair 2023 marks our 12th educational fair. Our mission is to bridge the gap between students and educational institutions, and this fair serves as a direct pathway to achieving that goal. With spot admissions and Mock Counseling & Mock interviews available, students have a fair chance to secure their spot in their desired institutions. “In addition to providing a platform for educational institutions, the fair also addresses the lack of information and guidance faced by students and parents. The event aims to bring awareness about universities, colleges, courses, fees, and selection procedures.

Apex Educational Services, authorized by numerous universities, medical colleges, engineering colleges, and management colleges across India, ensures that students receive accurate and comprehensive guidance from experienced counselors and staff. Students, parents, academicians, and individuals interested in pursuing higher education are encouraged to attend Telangana Education Fair 2023. Admission to the fair is free, making it accessible to all. To register for the event, interested individuals can visit the Apex Educational Services website and secure their place at this transformative educational fair.

Dr. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLC of the Telangana Government, wholeheartedly appreciated the efforts made by Apex Education Fair in organizing Telangana Education Fair 2022. Recognizing the fair as a significant initiative to bridge the gap between students and educational institutions, he expressed his best wishes for the event’s success. Dr. Palla Rajeshwar Reddy graciously accepted the invitation to be the chief guest at the fair, acknowledging the immense value it would bring to students and parents. He emphasized that the fair would provide a wonderful opportunity for direct interaction with colleges, enabling students and parents to gather comprehensive information and make informed decisions about their educational journey.

Gampa Nageshwar Rao, the founder of Impact Foundation and a renowned motivational speaker, highlighted the significant advantages of the Telangana Education Fair 2023. He emphasized that the fair provides a unique opportunity for parents to meet directly with colleges and gather essential information before making crucial decisions during counseling sessions. Mr. Gampa Nageshwar Rao also emphasized the presence of career counselors who would conduct informative sessions to guide students in choosing the right career path for their future. By attending the fair, students can make well-informed and smart decisions, ensuring a promising and successful academic journey ahead.

Telangana Education Fair 2023 is proud to have the support of esteemed sponsors who share the vision of empowering students and connecting them with quality education. The Platinum Sponsor for the event is Sree Dattha Group of Institutions, a renowned educational institution committed to providing holistic learning experiences. As the Diamond Sponsor, KG Reddy College of Engineering & Technology brings its expertise and dedication to promoting excellence in technical education. The Gold Sponsor, Kommuri Pratap Reddy Institute of Technology, plays a vital role in shaping the future of aspiring engineers. Additionally, the fair is supported by Silver Sponsors, Swami Vivekananda Institute of Technology and St. Mary’s Group of Institutions, along with Vishwa Vishwani Institute of Systems and Management. These sponsors’ contributions enable the fair to create a dynamic platform for students, connecting them with a diverse range of educational opportunities.The Telangana Education Fair 2023, supported by Impact Foundation is set to make a significant impact on the lives of students by helping them make informed decisions about their future. With Digital Connect as the digital branding and PR partner the fair guarantees extensive reach and visibility.

Date : 17th & 18th June 2023

Time : 10 AM – 7PM

Venue : Kamma Sangam, Ameerpet

Entry : FREE

Register for Free at https://apexeduservices.com/

About Apex Educational Services: Apex Educational Services is a prominent educational service provider dedicated to connecting students with reputable educational institutions. With a strong track record of organizing 16 successful education fairs across the country, Apex Educational Services is committed to empowering students in their educational journey.

