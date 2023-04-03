Anuvrat Yatra: Param Pujya Acharya Shri Mahashraman will Reach Surat on 21st April

2100 Surat devotees attended the ceremony of “Daitva Swikaran” in Ahmedabad.

Over 1111 Varshitap Parna will be held on Akshaya Tritya in Presence of Acharya Shri Mahashraman in Surat.

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 31: On the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya Mahotsav, over 1111 Varshitap Parna will be held in Surat on April 23 in the presence of Acharya Shri Mahashraman, the 11th head of the Jain Shwetambar Terapanth Dharmasangh. Various spiritual events will also occur in Acharya’s presence during his 15-day Surat Pravas from April 21 to May 5, 2023.

On Wednesday, approximately 2100 devotees with 31 buses from Surat came to Amraiwadi in Ahmedabad for the Darshan of Virajit Acharya Shri Mahashraman. The responsibility for Acharya Pravar’s Anuvrat Yatra was transferred from the Acharya Mahashraman Ahmedabad Pravas Vyavastha Samiti to the Acharya Mahashraman Akshay Tritiya Pravas Vyavastha Samiti, Surat in Ahmedabad.

Pujya Pravar inspired the Shravak community in his central discourse by saying, “Do not hear bad, see bad, speak bad, or think bad.” Acharya Pravar inspired devotees to prioritise spiritual work alongside material work.

While giving a Mangal Path and Blessings in the context of the transfer of responsibilities to Surat, Pujya Pravar stated that Anuvrat Yatra is scheduled in Surat for 15 Days. I hope that Surat will do good spiritual and religious work.

In the presence of Acharya Pravar, the theme song of Acharya Mahashraman Akshaya Tritya Pravas Vyavastha Samiti, Surat was launched in Ahmedabad.

Shri Sanjay Surana, President of the Acharya Mahashraman Akshaya Tritya Pravas Vyavastha Samiti, Surat, Maha Matri Shri Nanalal Rathod, Reception President Shri Sanjay Jain, Terapanthi Sabha Surat President Shri Narpat Kochhar, Terapanth Mahila Mandal Surat President Smt. Rakhi Baid, Terapanth Yuvak Parishad President Shri Amit Sethia, Ex. Terapanthi Sabha Surat President Shri Jaskaran Chopra, and ChampakBhai Mehta expressed their heartfelt views.

