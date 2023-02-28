“Anuraddhaa Singh’s Throne of Medusas: A brand making waves in the fashion world”

New Delhi (India), February 27: “Throne of Medusas,” a women’s clothing line founded by Anuraddhaa Singh, is poised to disrupt the fashion industry with its distinctively designed clothing made of high-quality fabric and ready to be delivered to every woman’s home to empower her fierce fashion choices.

With a current market size of around $100 billion, India’s clothing and fashion industry is rapidly expanding. By 2025, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11%. By the end of 2023, it is anticipated that the organised retail segment of the Indian apparel market will be worth $59 billion. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) account for roughly 90% of the Indian clothing and fashion market.

By launching Throne of Medusas, Anuraddhaa Singh has tapped into the opportunity to take her Indian Clothing Business Worldwide. Being a D2C brand, Throne of Medusas sells its products directly to consumers from its website, www.throneofmedusas.com.

In an interview with her, she stated that she had always envisioned becoming an entrepreneur and starting her own clothing line. In search of a name that would sound significant in the lives of women, she came across the Greek Goddess Medusa, who stood for the exclusion of women under patriarchal norms. She came up with the name “Throne of Medusas” right away because it perfectly reflected the brand’s mission. The brand wants to empower women to embrace their femininity and reject societal stereotypes by offering high-quality fabric dresses that fit every woman.

When asked how she would describe the products of her clothing range, she stated it as “vivaciously bold and glamorous that fits every body type possible”. She believes in inclusivity as a fashionista herself, and it is crucial to know and understand the value of accommodating different body types. No matter the size, every woman that wears clothes from Throne of Medusas should feel confident in her own skin and make a fashion statement that stands out from the rest.

Throne of Medusas also aims to stay current and relevant in the fashion industry. They see to it that the outfits are not only in demand but also socially accepted by the women who prefer to wear them. One simply cannot wear and throw these outfits as they are made out of top-notch quality fabric and are meant to last longer than any other fits in the market. This also makes the brand more sustainable and practical in terms of its products.

It’s not just the trendiness, sustainability and quality of the outfits that make it stand out from its competitors, but also the prices for the range of clothes are more affordable.

Anuraddhaa Singh’s approach is also quite larger than life. When asked where she would see Throne of Medusas in the next five years, her answer was “Bolder, Bigger, Better!” Such is an outlook every entrepreneur needs to make their dreams turn into reality.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.