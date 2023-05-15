Anu Ranjan on the occasion of Mother’s Day to Host BETI fashion fundraiser show

The show will be hosted with Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishekh, Bhatti Singh Aparshakti Khurana, Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal, Akansha Ranjan, Shashi Ranjan & many more celebs walking the ramp

New Delhi (India), May 13: Anu Ranjan is all set to host her annual Beti fashion fundraiser show. Through her initiative BETI, Anu Ranjan is working to increase women’s leadership and participation at all levels of society, from increasing representation within the workforce to community-driven solutions to ethical change.

The unstoppable ‘BETI’ movement will create yet another glitzy occasion to put across the message of its crusade against the perpetrators of crimes against women. Like every year, this year too celebrities will come in support of the movement and pledge to No More Fear. The glittering event will witness the presence of who’s who of the entertainment industry walking the ramp as well as cheering their best as an audience. The show will be attended by a motley bunch of TV stars, socialites and film personalities.

Celebrities like Shashi Ranjan, Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan, Akansha Ranjan Aparshakti Khurana, Aamir Dalvi, Ashi Singh, Bharti Singh, Chinki Minki, Kapil Sharma with Daughter, Krushna Abhishek, Madalasa Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Nia Sharma, Pranali Rathod, Randeep Rai, Rohitashv Gour, Shashi Ranjan, Satyajeet Dubey, Shivangi Joshi, Shubhangi Atre, Dr. Aneel Muraraka, Dj Sheizwood, Prashant Virender Sharma, Jyoti Saxena, Kashish Rajput & many more shall slay in stunning outfits by Siddhartha Tytler. The Fashion Show will be choreographed by Shei Lobo.

Anu Ranjan says “We must understand that a girl is also special like a boy. We are only disturbing the balance of nature by neglecting girls. Our annual BETI fundraiser event comes as reminder for all those who think of women to be less than men”

To know more about Beti Movement, visit their website- www.betimovement.in

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.