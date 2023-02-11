Antony Waste Group secures ₹ 1024 Crore order for Collection,  Transportation, Processing and Disposal of Construction & Demolition Waste

First-of-its-kind project for Antony Waste Group in Construction & Demolition Waste segment.

Enhances its leadership and expertise in Waste Management, aimed at achieving circularity in cement and concrete products through a Sustainable Material Recovery approach.

New Delhi (India), February 10: Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited (“AWHCL”), India’s leading integrated solid waste management company, enhances its leadership in the waste management space with AG Enviro Infra Projects Private Limited, its wholly owned subsidiary, securing an ₹ 1,024 Crore order for Collection, Transportation, Processing, and Disposal of Construction & Demolition Waste in the Western Division of Mumbai.

The contract is a first of its kind for the Company and the project entails the collection, transportation, processing & disposal of construction & demolition (C&D) waste in 9 wards of the Western Division of the city of Mumbai. The contract tenure is for 21 years which includes a mobilization period of 12 months. The Contract would involve the Collection and processing of around 600 tpd of debris waste with a potential upside of about 25%.

Commenting on the order win, Jose Jacob, Chairman & Managing Director, Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited said “ The first of its kind contract win for Collection, Transportation, Processing, and Disposal of Construction & Demolition (C&D) Waste in Mumbai City is a big achievement for the company. We thank Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the confidence reposed in us. This sub-segment of Solid Waste Management provides tremendous growth opportunities given the number of infrastructure development projects underway, and the Government’s push to accelerate economic growth with infrastructure being one of the important growth pillars. Being the first-of-its-kind contract, it provides us with an opportunity to build our credentials and a launch pad for future contract wins in this segment. We would use the Sustainable Material Recovery approach, which identifies specific C&D materials as commodities that can be reused in new construction projects. This order will enable us to adopt circularity in cement and concrete.

The key features of the order include:

Processing of Construction & Demolition Waste using mechanized processes into useful products and their sale into the market. Disposal of inert to the disposal site.

Collection & Transportation of Construction & Demolition Waste.

About Antony Waste Handling Cell Limited

Antony Waste Handling Cell limited is one of the top five players with an established track record of more than 21 years, providing a full spectrum of MSW services which includes solid waste collection, transportation, processing, and disposal services across India, majorly catering to municipalities. The Company has pioneered both MSW collection and transportation business in the country. They are also key players in the landfill construction and management sector with in-house expertise for the construction and management of landfills. They focus on the emerging waste management areas in India such as waste to energy. During their journey of over two decades, they started the business with MSW C&T and built their way in the solid waste management business, having worked with more than 23 Municipal Corporations. At Kanjurmarg, Mumbai, the Company is operating the largest single-location waste processing plant in Asia.

Safe Harbour Statement

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential, and target dates for project-related issues are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. The company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results changed assumptions or other factors.

