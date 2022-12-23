Another milestone for Mitwa TV, – Awarded best emerging start up in OTT category ay Indian Start-up summit 2022

New Delhi (India), December 23: Mitwa TV, which has already won millions of hearts with its unique concept, programming and content, has recently been confirmed as the best-emerging start-up in the OTT sphere at the recently concluded Indian Start-up summit.

The Indian Start-up summit, co-powered by HSBC and Times of India and supported by the top-rated venture firms in India, including Mentor-X, Investment Monk, Faad & Investor Angles, among others, was part of the jury member.

The event saw various start-ups across categories compete for the prestigious title, and basis the concept, technique saw only a few made it as winners.

On behalf of Mitwa TV, co-founders Avinash & Mohit received the award.

Speaking to the press, Avinash Raj, Co-founder & CEO, said, “The award is a recognition of all the hard work put in by the team, and it makes me extremely proud of what we have achieved so far”

“This is not our destination, but just a pit stops. We are here to serve the 47+ crore audience, and every smile we add is the award we aspire for,” added Mohit Jailkhani, Co-founder.

Mitwa is an India-based OTT platform with an interest in Bhojpuri+ markets. Founded by a team credited with running the first-ever successful Bhojpuri satellite channel, Mitwa is redefining the Bhojpuri entertainment market with its offering.

Over the last year, Mitwa has grown leaps & bounds with a large number of followers in India and abroad, thanks to the strong distribution & equally stronger content library. With Hollywood classics streaming along with Bhojpuri films, dramas, and web series, Mitwa has something for every age group.

Being available on Android, IOS, Amazon firestick & other popular streaming devices like Mi Stick, & Tata Play, Mitwa has an unparallel reach & is easily assessable.

What makes Mitwa different is its approach towards problem-solving. While major OTT’s focuses on Metros, Mitwa, with its inside-out strategy, is focusing on Tier 1, & Tier 2 cities and offerings brands a space in otherwise media-dark areas.

