Announcing Secondmedic’s New Office Opening in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20: SecondMedic is taking healthcare to the next level with its exciting new office openings in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. Bringing its unique patient-centric and tech-enabled ecosystem straight to patients’ doorsteps, this pioneering company intends to revolutionize healthcare by providing dedicated health ambassadors for every individual. Located at 320 Platinum Techno Park Sector 30A Vashi, we can expect nothing but continued success from Secondmedic as they strive towards developing innovative one-stop solutions that prioritize customer service and improved care outcomes!

With innovative partnerships with healthcare providers and the development of groundbreaking technology, Secondmedic is striving to be at the forefront of delivering outstanding care. By collaboratively devising projects that expand upon existing healthcare innovations, they are steadfastly committed to bettering patient outcomes.

At Secondmedic, we are on a mission to revolutionize healthcare in India and make top-quality care accessible for everyone. Our groundbreaking Phygital model offers the best of both worlds – combining digital services with physical treatments easily accessed from any location! We’re making first-rate medical help available at your fingertips so that better health is within reach.

“We are excited to announce the opening of our new office location,” said Rajneesh Dwivedi, CEO of Second Medic. “This expansion demonstrates our commitment to delivering top-quality healthcare services and supporting our customers’ needs. “We’re proud to work with partners in the industry to develop new solutions and improve patient outcomes.” “We believe that this new location will allow us to serve our customers better and expand our reach in the region,” added Rajneesh.

About Second Medic: Second Medic is a leading healthcare solutions provider dedicated to improving patient outcomes and providing India’s first and only end-to-end tech-enabled Healthcare solution. With a focus on innovation and customer service, Second Medic offers a wide range of medical products and services designed to meet the needs of healthcare providers and patients. For information, visit – www.secondmedic.com

