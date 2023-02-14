Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust associates with Iconic Gold Awards 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 13: Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust, which is committed to the uplifting of people and is working with different sections of society, has associated with the much-awaited and prestigious Iconic Gold Awards 2023, the annual award show that honours the best performers in the Indian film & TV industry.

Established in 1969, Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust is the philanthropic arm of Kamala Group of Companies, a pioneer in textile and real estate businesses. It was founded by the Group’s Managing Director, Nidarshana Gowani.

“We are delighted to welcome Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust to the Iconic Gold Awards. The Trust has uplifted lakhs of people with its work in the field of education, healthcare, women empowerment, livelihood generation, the welfare of senior citizens, and poverty eradication. It is truly our privilege that Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust is associating with the Iconic Gold Award 2023,” said Piyush Jaiiswaal, CEO of the Iconic Gold Awards.

“In an era of so many awards in show business, it is commendable that Iconic Gold Awards has carved out a niche for itself by not only honouring excellence in cinematic experiences and artistic merit but also ensuring recognition for rising stars. We continually thrive on building partnerships and associations with platforms and initiatives that remain true to their idea and core vision. We are elated to be becoming a part of the upcoming awards,” said Nidarshana Gowani, who is also the founder and trustee of AGG Trust.

Iconic Gold Awards felicitates and best and the most deserving performances in films, TV, and OTT domains. It is held annually, and the winners are selected on the basis of public votes and an expert jury. The awards that recognise the best performances in the world of art & entertainment are conferred on those who have excelled in art & culture, film, acting, singing, direction, entertainment and more.

The Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust is a tax-exempt private foundation that is structured as a charitable trust. It was founded on the simple premise that people everywhere, regardless of identity or circumstances, should have the chance to live a healthy and productive life. It works on the strategic frameworks of diversity, equality and inclusion with multiple initiatives in education, improving healthcare, alleviating poverty, etc.

