Anand Bihari Yadav owner of CCL Bhojpuri Dabangg says Film stars will be seen in CCL

New Delhi (India), February 15: The connection between cricket and film stars is very old and deep. Be it a marriage of cricketers and stars, or a showing of a cricket game in films, film or TV stars playing the role of a cricketer. Just imagine if real movie stars pick up the ball and bat in the cricket field, how interesting and exciting the game would be for the audience. This is going to happen in the Celebrity Cricket League i.e. CCL 2023, which is being organized for the first time in Raipur city of Chhattisgarh.

The owner of the CCL 2023 franchise team Bhojpuri Dabangg, Anand Bihari Yadav says that this tournament will be played in T20 format. In this, famous actors of Bollywood, Bhojpuri and South will be seen playing cricket. In this tournament, more than 120 film stars will play a cricket match in the stadium of Raipur.

In this tournament, there will be many celebrities from Bollywood including Sonu Sood, Ritesh Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Sohail Khan, Sunil Shetty, Bhojpuri MP Manoj Tiwari, MP Dinesh Lal Yadav Nirhua, Pravesh Lal Yadav and many stars will be seen. Talking about South stars Venkatesh and Kiccha Sudeep will participate in it.

Many celebrities congratulated Bhojpuri Dabangg owner Anand Bihari Yadav and said that Bhojpuri Dabangg is a strong team that is a contender to win the CCL trophy. There are many Bhojpuri stars in this who play excellent cricket and it is expected that this team will hoist the flag of victory.

Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) is being organized for the last several years and in this, actors associated with the world of film and TV play cricket.

The league will start on February 18 and its final match will be held on March 19th. 8 teams are participating in this tournament.

Anand Bihari Yadav, the owner of Bhojpuri Dabangg, says that it will be an atmosphere of great joy and excitement for the people of Raipur because the stars whom people have seen on TV or in films will be seen playing in front of you in the cricket field. With the presence of more than a hundred actors, watching this tournament will be a different experience. This tournament is going to be great and memorable for both cricket and cinema lovers. So just wait for one more week after that to watch this entertaining game.”

