An Unforgettable Affair: Join Renowned Celebrities and Industry Experts at the Home-Decor Expo in Mumbai

Get ready to immerse yourself in the world of home decor at the prestigious Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Bandra, Mumbai, from 4th to 7th July 2023, as the Association of Home Textiles (AHT) presents India’s largest gathering for home decor enthusiasts, the Home-Decor Expo.

Organised by AHT, an esteemed association that brings together 15,000 manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, and traders, this highly anticipated event promises to be an unparalleled platform for industry professionals and home decor enthusiasts alike.

With an extensive selection of curtains and upholstery fabrics on display, the expo caters to dealers, manufacturers, retailers, wholesalers, traders, and channel partners seeking the latest trends and innovations in home decor.

Mr. Shantibhai Shah, Chairman of the Association of Home Textile, expressed the vision behind the event, stating, “The Association of Home Textiles aims to create a community that supports and uplifts the entire Home Decor Industry. We strive to bring together Association members for healthy interactions and reach an understanding with the government on textile-related policies.”

Emphasizing the need for a platform that combines creativity and business, Mr. Chirag Mehta, President of the Association of Home Textile, added, “People are investing their hearts and souls into making their living spaces unique. That’s why the Association of Home Textiles is organizing the Home Decor Expo, bringing home furnishing brands together under one roof. Join us from 4th to 7th July 2023 at Jio World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai.”

Various invited ministers are – Chandrakant Dada Patil, Cabinet Minister of Maharashtra of Higher Education and Technical Education & Textiles, Parliamentary Affairs, State Border Defence, Rahul Narvekar, Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Cabinet Minister of Maharashtra of Tourism, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship, Shri. Uday Samant ji, Cabinet Minister of Industries, Shri. Atul Save ji, Cabinet Minister of Co-operation, and Shri. Ramesh Bais ji, Governor of Maharashtra.

Adding to the excitement, several renowned celebrities have confirmed their presence at the event. Ameesha Patel, Disha Patani, and Tiger Shroff will grace the Home-Decor Expo with their star power, adding a touch of glamour to this remarkable gathering.

The Home Decor Expo is being organised by D-Cube Exhibitions under the visionary guidance of Mr Jignesh Dedhia, Founder and CEO of D-Cube Exhibitions & Director of Ravechi Lifestyle and Mr Milin Shah, Director of Sarom Fab Private Ltd.

D-Cube Exhibitions serves as the organising partner and brings a wealth of past professional experience to make the event a success.

With an estimated footfall of 15,000 to 17,000 visitors, the Home-Decor Expo is set to be a grand success. Attendees can expect a vibrant showcase of home decor solutions, inspiring designs, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

In addition to the diverse range of curtains and upholstery fabrics, the Home-Decor Expo will also feature exclusive seminars and workshops conducted by industry experts. These sessions will provide valuable insights into the latest trends, techniques, and innovations in the field of home decor. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn from renowned experts and gain a deeper understanding of the industry.

Furthermore, the expo will host an exclusive B2B networking platform, enabling industry professionals to connect, collaborate, and establish valuable business relationships. This platform will serve as a catalyst for the growth and development of the home decor sector, facilitating trade and fostering partnerships.

