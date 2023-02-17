Amit Kasliwal Launches Dehurdle – A Platform To Empower People To Hop Over Their Hurdles

New Delhi (India), February 15: If you asked Amit back in 2014, where he saw himself ten years down the line, he would have said what most people say – that he saw himself as a GM or a Vice President of a company. That he saw himself being rich, with a healthy wealth portfolio, a couple of luxury cars, a few homes and a happy family.

However, something happened in his life that not only changed where he saw himself in the future, but how he looked at relationships, challenges in life and happiness.

A relationship isn’t easy, and marriage even less so. So when hiccups started showing in Amit’s marriage, the easiest option was of course, divorce. The harder thing was to introspect, look deep into the problem areas and then work out a systematic plan to fix it.

With this in mind, in August 2015, Amit signed up for an INSEAD program. And by September in one of the sessions he was attending, he realized, that he was caught in a loop.

“The next 5 years were going to be exactly like my last 5. Sure, better pay, better car, better flat. But I’d essentially be doing the same thing”, Amit says. “How could I break out of this loop? In search of the truth, I set about to discover myself. I revisited my personal relationships. I visited 58 campuses and spoke to over 12,000 people. I spoke at TEDx. And finally, I quit my job to set up my own company.”

Amit had finally found his purpose. And not only did he save his marriage, but he started showing people how to apply the same techniques as him, through workshops, boot camps and one-on-one sessions.

This is how Dehurdle was born. A platform that teaches people to rewire their minds, so they can hop over the hurdles in their daily lives. Because as Amit explains, “there will always be hurdles in our life. Some of them will be small, and some will be large. What doesn’t change are two things – first, everyone has them in their lives. And second, to move forward, one must have the skills to jump over them.”

Apurva Chamaria, Head of Startups and Venture Capital at a world-famous search engine company says “Amit was candid and open about sharing his personal stories in the session which led everyone to open up. One of my favorite learnings from his session was the parable of the second arrow which is about dealing with suffering more skillfully. The Buddhists say that any time we suffer misfortune, two arrows fly our way. Being struck by an arrow is painful. Being struck by a second arrow is even more painful. In life, we can’t always control the first arrow. However, the second arrow is our reaction to the first. The second arrow is optional.”

The Dehurdle platform is now live at www.dehurdle.com.

