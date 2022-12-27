Amit Agrawal hosted a live workshop on “Sales Accelerator” at Surat on December 17, 2022, presented by Sarvadhi Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

December 27: Today, Mr. Amit Agrawal, a renowned salespreneur and author of the book “Ultimate Sales Accelerator and Small are Big,” hosted a workshop on sales acceleration at the Beliza Hall, Dream Festiva, Adajan, Surat, Gujarat. With participants numbering more than 100 IT enthusiasts, including CEOs, startup founders, sales managers, and customer success managers from several IT firms.

The event was planned by Sarvadhi, a leading IT service and consulting company in Surat.

The speaker started the session by saying, “I didn’t know that Surat was an IT hub besides Diamond and Textile Industries until Jatin Dudhat, MD of Sarvadhi Solutions Pvt Ltd, reached out to me.”

The core theme of the workshop was “How to do less and make more sales,” which was derived from his three sales sutras (principles): 1. The Magic of Storytelling in Sales 2. The Magic of One Thing in Sales 3. The Power of Small Talk in Negotiation.

His book “Sales Accelerator” presented the first and second sales sutras, and his book “Small is Big” also featured the third.

Amit Agarwal proposed that sales are more than just the exchange of goods and services for money; they also involve understanding people, understanding the market, and networking. He further elaborates on the need for adequate sales in the IT hub, highlighting how it can help to drive success and profitability within the sector.

He defines “SALES” as “serving the customers with authenticity, love, expertise, and smiles,” which came to him as a vision from the divine when he was completing the writing of his book, “The Ultimate Sales Accelerator.”

Amit Agarwal continued by asserting that a salespreneur contributes to national happiness, livelihood, customer value, and economic growth. And he exhorts the participants that, through simple communication and being genuine, they can make a positive contribution to society, regardless of the scale of sales in the market.

He also emphasizes how the power of one person with an idea could revolutionize sales and transform markets.

The participants had the opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of sales accelerators through their interactions with industry leaders and mentors. To learn more about sales accelerators, they were also given a copy of his book, “The Ultimate Sales Accelerator and ‘Small is Big.” With these tools in hand, the participants were able to walk away with a greater understanding of what sales accelerators can offer.

Mr. Amit Agrawal’s ideas were revolutionary yet so understandable and achievable.

