Amigos IAS 21st Century IAS Academy Celebrates Remarkable Results in UPSC 2022

Hyderabad (Telangana), May 27: Amigos IAS 21st Century IAS Academy in Ashok Nagar, Hyderabad, is proud to celebrate the remarkable achievements of its students in the UPSC 2022 examinations. As the No. 1 IAS Academy in the region, Amigos IAS, formerly 21st Century IAS Academy, has consistently produced outstanding results since its establishment in 2003. Led by the visionary guidance of Akella Raghavendra, an esteemed IAS Mentor and Trainer, the academy has become a beacon of inspiration for aspiring civil servants. The recent UPSC 2022 results further highlight the academy’s commitment to excellence and its dedication to nurturing future leaders.

Under the leadership of Founder and Chairman M R Reddy, Amigos IAS Academy takes great pride in announcing the success of its high-performing students who achieved commendable ranks in the UPSC 2022 examinations. Aiman Rizwan, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 398, exemplifies the rigorous training and comprehensive coaching provided by Amigos IAS. Joining her are Boddu Hemanth (AIR 469), Hima Vamshi (AIR 548), Bhargav (AIR 554), Ruthvik Sai Kotte (AIR 558), Deshmukh Rajashree Shantaram (AIR 719), and Ramdeni Sai Nath (AIR 742), all of whom have excelled in this prestigious examination.

The success of Amigos IAS Academy can be attributed to the unwavering dedication and expertise of its leaders, M R Reddy and Akella Raghavendra. M R Reddy’s visionary outlook and profound understanding of the educational landscape have propelled the academy to unparalleled achievements. His commitment to providing the highest quality coaching and mentorship has played a pivotal role in shaping the futures of countless aspirants.

Akella Raghavendra, an exceptional IAS Mentor and Trainer, has been instrumental in guiding students towards success. With his wealth of knowledge and experience in the field, Raghavendra serves as a great source of inspiration for aspiring civil servants. His ability to identify individual strengths and weaknesses and tailor coaching methodologies accordingly has helped students develop a comprehensive understanding of the UPSC syllabus and examination patterns.

The remarkable results achieved by Amigos IAS Academy in UPSC 2022 showcase the institution’s commitment to excellence and its relentless pursuit of nurturing future leaders. The academy’s consistent track record of producing rank holders reflects its comprehensive coaching methodologies and holistic approach to UPSC preparation. Under the visionary leadership of Ramana Reddy and the unwavering mentorship of Akella Raghavendra, Amigos IAS continues to shape the destinies of countless aspiring civil servants, solidifying its position as a leading institution in the field of competitive exam coaching.

Satish Kumar Pendyala, the Head of Public Relations at Amigos IAS, extends heartfelt congratulations to all the rankers from the institute for their remarkable performance in the UPSC 2022 examinations. Pendyala attributes their success not only to their hard work and dedication but also to the comprehensive curriculum and well-rounded approach of Amigos IAS. With a focus on academic excellence and extracurricular activities, the institute nurtures its students to develop a holistic understanding of the subjects and build the necessary skills for the competitive examinations. Pendyala acknowledges the efforts of the faculty and students, highlighting how the combination of a strong curriculum and a wide range of activities has contributed to their outstanding achievements.

Amigos IAS Academy Hyderabad is excited to announce that admissions for the year 2023 are now open. Aspiring civil servants who dream of pursuing a career in the prestigious UPSC examinations can seize this opportunity to join the renowned academy and receive top-notch coaching and guidance. With a proven track record of producing successful candidates year after year, Amigos IAS is a trusted institution committed to nurturing the potential of each student. Under the expert guidance of experienced mentors and trainers, students will benefit from comprehensive study materials, rigorous test series, and personalized attention to enhance their knowledge and skills. Whether one is aiming for UPSC, APPSC, or TSPSC Group 1 & Group 2 exams, Amigos IAS Academy provides the necessary resources and support to help students achieve their goals. Enroll now at Amigos IAS Academy Hyderabad and take the first step towards a bright future.

Amigos IAS Academy in Hyderabad is recognized as the Best IAS Coaching institute in the city, offering coaching for UPSC exams as well as Group 1 & Group 2 exams. The academy stands out by providing coaching in seven optional subjects, distinguishing it from other institutes in the region. Aspiring civil servants can trust Amigos IAS to receive comprehensive guidance and coaching for their exam preparation.

For Admissions : www.amigosias.com | 9000230734

Location : Amigos 21st Century IAS , opp. : Sub Registrar Office, Ashok Nagar, Himayatnagar, Hyderabad, Telangana 500020

