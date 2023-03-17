Amey Porobo Dharwadker Honored with Business Mint Award for Most Prominent Industry Expert of the Year 2023 in Machine Learning

Amey Porobo Dharwadker, Machine Learning Technical Lead

New Delhi (India), March 15: Video recommender systems have become increasingly important as the demand for personalized video recommendations has skyrocketed across various domains such as entertainment, e-commerce, education and social media. Thanks to advancements in technology and ubiquitous high-speed internet, these systems have become crucial in shaping user experiences and driving engagement on a global scale. Amey Porobo Dharwadker is a widely recognized expert in this field with over a decade of experience in developing and optimizing recommender systems.

His outstanding professional accomplishments and remarkable impact on the Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) industry have earned him the Business Mint award for Most Prominent Industry Expert of the Year – 2023 in Machine Learning Category, one of the most prestigious awards in the country.

Amey currently works as a ML Technical Lead at Meta in California, USA, leading the Facebook Video Recommendations Core Ranking team. His work on developing advanced ML ranking algorithms to improve the accuracy and effectiveness of video recommendations for billions of users worldwide has been vital to Facebook’s growth through the success of Facebook Watch, which reaches over 1.25 billion users monthly.

With a Bachelor’s degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli, India and a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Columbia University in New York, Mr. Amey has proven himself to be a standout industry expert in Machine Learning. He embarked on his career developing computer vision based Advanced Driver Assistance System algorithms for the automotive industry in 2011 at Analog Devices in Bengaluru, India. Since joining Facebook’s Menlo Park office in 2015, he’s been playing a critical role in contributing to the company’s major initiatives, including News Feed, Ads and Videos Ranking.

Through his work on embeddings for users and pages on Facebook News Feed, Amey Dharwadker has revolutionized the way billions of Facebook users discover and interact with relevant content. This work earned him a patent and international media recognition. He also contributed to solving the cold start problem for Facebook’s video recommender system, leading to increased business value. His research on addressing conformity bias and exploring user interests in recommender systems has been recognized with the acceptance of two papers for publication at the esteemed ACM WebConf (WWW) conference, showcasing the depth and specificity of his work. Additionally, he filed a patent for his Comment Moderation technology, aimed at protecting users against online bullying and harassment.

Furthermore, Amey is an outstanding leader and mentor to ML engineers and data scientists, guiding large cross-functional teams to achieve organizational goals. He is well-regarded in the AI and ML industry, known for his passion for advancing the field and his ability to explain its complexities to others. He is frequently invited to speak at prominent conferences such as the RE-WORK Enterprise Summit, MLConf and Data Innovation Summit, as well as share his insights in media publications. His deep knowledge and expertise have earned him invitations to serve as a jury member for renowned international awards, including the Edison Awards. Over his decade-long career, Mr. Dharwadker’s contributions have been recognized with numerous accolades, including the International Achievers’ Award and Scientist of the Year Award.

His technical expertise, leadership skills and global impact on the Machine Learning industry, particularly in recommender systems, make Amey Porobo Dharwadker a highly deserving winner of the Business Mint Award for Most Prominent Industry Expert of the Year – 2023 in the Machine Learning category.

