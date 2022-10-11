Ambitious DeFi Project Uniglo.io with solid 45% uptrend yielding investors more than Cardano (ADA) and Synthetix (SNX)

Sometimes new crypto projects hit the scene that you'd be foolish to ignore. While the space is full of new projects that often amount to nothing, when one comes along that has all the credentials you need to make money alongside already strong growth while still during its early stages---you should take notice. And that's happening right now with Uniglo (GLO). It gives you the chance to invest in a pre-sale and enjoy huge future gains. That's why many experts are recommending it, and many savvy investors are deciding their portfolios should contain much more of it.

With a quality pre-sale, you get the chance to invest in a token before much of the mainstream market catches on. That means you get even more growth when it hits mainstream exchanges and marketplaces, which is often where a wider market of investors first hear about a token. So if you invested before that point, you could be setting yourself up for future successes. While plenty of pre-sales amount to nothing, GLO has already shown huge growth and has an army of fans watching it closely. It could be exactly what your portfolio needs right now. Here's why:

Uniglo (GLO)

Uniglo has an ambitious range of fundamentals that could help create a bigger place for it in the crypto world. But these ambitions are backed up by a strong set of tech and have been created by a highly talented team of blockchain experts.

With the GLO vault (created via a small tax on transactions), a range of assets are held in a true reserve, giving a proper store of value and strong base price to the token. Assets include NFTs, other cryptos, gold, art and more. But the success of GLO isn't over-reliant on any one cryptocurrency for success thanks to complete diversification. GLO reintroduces a true peg or store of value that fiat currencies lost long ago, and alongside GLO's radical dual-burn mechanics, help make the token completely deflationary. Experts think GLO could be the choice pick for your portfolio as we move out of the current bear market and into future profits.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is one of the oldest and most established altcoin in the crypto space. And while it might already have experienced most of its gains in the past, that doesn't mean it doesn't have a strong future in crypto. As an open-source proof of stake blockchain, ADA makes it easy to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions. It could still be a quality investment, but probably doesn't look as strong as GLO right now.

Synthetix (SNX)

SNX has helped introduce a range of earning and investment features that rival mainstream financial platforms. It gives users the chance to trade and capture price movements on a range of assets that include both digital and traditional with zero slippage. This could be key in taking the benefits of blockchain investment technology further into the mainstream, and is why many think SNX is a strong investment right now.

Conclusion

SNX and ADA are still recommended for your portfolio, but experts think they don't have the potential to make you the returns that GLO does right now, which is already surging in price while still during pre-sale. That's why you might want to add it to your portfolio as soon as you can.

Find Out More Here:

Join Presale: https://presale.uniglo.io/register

Website: https://uniglo.io