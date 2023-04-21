Ambedkar Sena: Promoting the Vision of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar- Dr. Rajeev Menon

New Delhi (India), April 19: Ambedkar Sena, a registered Non-Governmental Organization, was founded in the year 2017 by Dr. Rajeev Menon with the vision of promoting the ideals of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The organization has a strong presence across India and also has international volunteers who share their vision. With over 2 million volunteers, Ambedkar Sena has become a formidable force for promoting Ambedkarism and advocating for the rights of marginalized communities.

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar was a social reformer, jurist, and politician who fought for the rights of the Dalits and other marginalized communities in India. He was also the architect of the Indian Constitution and played a crucial role in shaping the future of the country. Ambedkar Sena was founded to promote the ideals of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar and to ensure that his vision of social justice and equality is upheld.

The organization is led by Dr. Rajeev Menon, who is a prominent social activist and a follower of Ambedkarism. He has been instrumental in building the organization and expanding its reach across India. The organization is based in Delhi and has a team of dedicated volunteers who work tirelessly to promote the cause of social justice and equality.

Ambedkar Sena is focused on promoting the values of Ambedkarism, which includes the principles of social justice, equality, and democracy. The organization is committed to advocating for the rights of marginalized communities and ensuring that they have access to the resources and opportunities that they need to thrive.

The organization is active in various states across India and has a growing presence in other countries as well. The organization has been successful in mobilizing a large number of volunteers who are committed to the cause of social justice and equality.

The chief of Ambedkar Sena, Dr. Rajeev Menon, is a highly respected figure in the social and political circles of India. He has been instrumental in building the organization and has played a crucial role in expanding its reach across India. He is a strong advocate of Ambedkarism and believes that the principles of social justice, equality, and democracy are crucial for building a just and equitable society.

Ambedkar Sena is a formidable force for promoting the ideals of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar and advocating for the rights of the marginalized communities in India. With a strong presence across the country and over 2 million volunteers, the organization has become a voice for the oppressed and a beacon of hope for those who seek justice and equality. The organization is committed to upholding the values of Ambedkarism and ensuring that the vision of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar is realized in its entirety.

