Amantran Jewels launched a stunning collection of jewellery inspired by historic Jali art in India

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 22: Inspiration for Indian jewellers has traditionally come from the country’s many elaborate religious structures and royal palaces. The Surat-based jeweller Amantran Jewels have just released a bridal and Valentine’s Day line of diamond, gold, and polki-Kundan pieces that take subtle and not-so-subtle cues from India’s signature zigzag or complex latticed (Jali) window screens.

Amantran Gems and Jewels, a renowned jewellery brand from Surat, has launched 16 stunning pieces inspired by different types of Jali. The price range starts from Rs 20,000 to Rs 3 lakh with the slogan ‘Jewellery is for everyday wear to wedding wear’.

Celebrating nearly 22 years in the glamorous world of gems and jewels, Amantran Gems and Jewels is a signature brand from Surat. The company values honesty and human interaction, which is reflected in the jewellery they create. The cultural heritage is the inspiration for the designs, which are updated for today to fit in with both traditional and modern aesthetics. Talented artisans put their hearts and souls into every piece they make. The brand logo promises perfection, love, beauty, and elegance.

A spokesperson of Amantran Jewels said, “The jewellery is beautiful and delicate, and the designs are captivating. These are some striking examples from well-known labels and designers that give this pattern a fresh spin. Just look at them and get hungry.”

Amantran Jewels run a ‘Know Your Jewelry Value’ intiative that allows the customers to select each parameter that affects the price of Jewelry and then provides an estimation of the gold’s price diamond’s price & making while also giving a marker to indicate the pricing trend.

