ALTT’s “Puraani Havveli Ka Rahasya” set to release on April 21st, 2023 – Catch the Trailer now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20: ALTT, the renowned digital platform for streaming original content, is excited to announce the launch of its latest web series – Puraani Havveli ka Rahasya, set to premiere on 21st April 23. The spine-tingling horror-thriller promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Puraani Havveli ka Rahasya is a mysterious story of seven deaths that occurred in an old haveli, exploring the possibility of whether it was a murder, a mass suicide, or something beyond imagination. With an ensemble cast featuring some of the industry’s finest actors like Akshay Sethi, Shrey Arora, and Hemant Chaudhary, the series is sure to enthrall audiences across the country with its gripping storyline and high production value.

Mr. Vivek Koka, Chief Business Officer, shared his excitement about the launch of the new series, stating, “We are thrilled to bring another captivating story to our audience with Puraani Havveli ka Rahasya. The show explores the unexplained and the unknown, offering a unique viewing experience. Our team has put in a lot of effort to bring this thrilling story to life, and we are confident that the audience will enjoy this captivating tale of mystery, greed and its consequences.”

Don’t miss out on the spine-tingling excitement of “Puraani Havveli ka Rahasya,” premiering on ALTT on 21st April 23. Witness the story of a family haunted by the past and the present with its intriguing plot and talented cast. The series promises to be a treat for all horror-thriller enthusiasts.

https://rb.gy/ffb5y

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.