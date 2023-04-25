Alliance International School, Rajpura, Punjab partners with SHIKHAR DHAWAN’S – DA ONE SPORTS

Da One Sports is proud to be associated as the Sports Training Partner

Patiala (Punjab) [India], April 22: Alliance International School joins hands with Da One Sports to provide best training for sports in Rajpura. This partnership is committed to nurture the potential of every athlete.

With a team of highly qualified coaches and state-of-the-art sporting facilities, Da One Sports Academy offers comprehensive training programs for a variety of sports, namely, Cricket, soccer, basketball, Table Tennis, and more in the coming months. All the programs are designed to cater to athletes of all age groups and skill levels, from beginners to advanced players, and are tailored to meet the unique needs of each athlete.

Da One Sports will add a great boost to the sports culture in the school and Alliance International School leaves no stone unturned to make sports a celebrated culture in the city. Bringing Da One sports to Rajpura, is another feather in the crown of School. Alliance International School is committed to developing ‘Student Athletes’ – helping girls and boys to enjoy their physical well-being and hound them there in sports, which will enable them to achieve their academic and sports goals.

Speaking on the tie up, Shikhar Dhawan says, “Hearty Congratulations to the students, teachers and parents of Alliance International School! Da One Sports is proud to be associated as the Sports Training partner. This is partnership is one for the better future of all the athletes. always believe in working hard and staying humble.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mrs Shalini Khullar –Principal Alliance International School, says, “ Alliance international school and Da One Sports Academy are going to work towards one goal in unison that is to train and provide wonderful opportunities to budding sports persons.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Ashwani Garg –Chairman SVIET, says, “Sports is an essential element of education. It benefits children in academics as well. This collaboration will not only create sportspersons but champions.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Ashok Garg –President SVIET , says, “Success can be achieved only where preparation and opportunity meet. Our collaboration with Da One Sports Academy is a wonderful opportunity for those who are passionate about sports.

Speaking on the occasion, Amitesh Shah, CEO, Da One Group, says, “At Da One Sports Academy, we believe that every athlete has the potential to excel and achieve greatness. Our mission is to provide a holistic approach to sports training, focusing not only on technical skills but also on character development, sportsmanship, and leadership skills.”

Alliance International School is one of the top school in Rajpura which empowers the child to become a leader, who transforms the ways of the world & turns the ears for wisdom & applies the heart for understanding. The learning is enhanced by developing & providing innovative research- based solutions. The system focuses on concept development rather than rote memorization for retaining information. Alliance International School does not have Teachers but Facilitators, who are trained to translate the vision of the Institution into classroom practices through interactive and energized training and mentoring program. It ensures a learning continuum for all educators thus making School, the best School in Rajpura, Punjab. This ensures that the teaching & learning journey within the four walls of the classroom becomes effective!

We invite parents, athletes, and sports enthusiasts to come and experience the Da One Sports Academy for themselves. Join us in unlocking the potential of future champions and shaping the sports landscape of Rajpura.

