All India National Conference 2023 Organized by ICAI Surat Branch Draws Participation from 1k CAs across India

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India’s (ICAI) Surat Branch successfully hosted the two-day long All India National Conference 2023 on June 24 and June 25 in Surat.

The conference brought together approximately 1,000 chartered accountants from various parts of the country, creating an engaging platform for knowledge sharing and professional development. Distinguished personalities from the ICAI, including President CA Aniket Sunil Talati, PDC Chairman CA Prasanna Kumar D, CCM CA Purushottam Khandelwal, as well as other office bearers and committee members of the Surat branch, graced the occasion with their presence.

The national conference, inaugurated by CA Aniket Sunil Talati and the esteemed dignitaries, served as a hub for intellectual discourse and insightful sessions. Leading the organizing committee, Surat branch chairman CA Arun Narang, vice-chairman CA Dushyant Vithalani, secretary CA Ashwin Bhauwala, treasurer CA Shailesh Lakhankia, CA Preetesh Shah and other committee members of ICAI Surat branch worked diligently to ensure the success of the event. The conference also witnessed the participation of CASX founder CA Rishik Patel, who generously contributed as a platinum sponsor.

The conference featured a diverse range of topics covering various aspects of the accounting and finance profession. Eminent speakers delivered enlightening sessions on subjects such as Capital Markets by Mr. Vikram Kotak, the Past, Present, and Future of ITC Litigation by CCM-CA Umesh Sharma, De-Dollarization by Dr. (CA) Aman Chugh, Overseas Opportunity for CA by Past President CA Sunil Talati, International Taxation by CCM-CA Piyush Chhajed, Tax Litigation by CA Advocate Kapil Goyal, and igniting innovation in the professional landscape by CA Dilip Desai.

The conference also featured engaging panel discussions. One such discussion focused on the topic of CA as CEO/CFO and was led by CA Nripesh Shah, Executive Director of Symphony, and CA Rishabh Jain, CEO of Bikaji. Additionally, a panel discussion on precautions and preparations to be taken by taxpayers during inquiries was conducted by Adv (CA) Tushar Hemani, CA Jatin Christopher, and Adv (CA) Nipun Singhvi.

Recognizing the contributions of chartered accountants in the field of accounting education, a special program was held to honor each CA for their dedication and hard work in providing accounting education under the ‘Shiksha Abhiyan’ initiative to 11th standard students of Suman School, which is run by the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC).

The All India National Conference 2023 organized by the ICAI Surat Branch served as a platform for professional growth, fostering knowledge exchange, and building a stronger community among chartered accountants. The event highlighted the commitment of the ICAI and its members to promoting excellence and continuous learning in the field of accounting and finance.

