Alice Blue records positive growth in Business

Mr. Sidhavelayutham, Founder & CEO, Alice Blue |

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 4: A lot of people in 2022 who loved adventure sports opted out of it and entered the stock market instead. This is because, since the beginning of 2022, not just the Indian stock market but the global markets have been showing trends in all directions.

2022 started with the pandemic; then it saw a war, Brexit, the Afghanistan invasion, recession, inflation, and again, the year is ending with a new Covid variant. All these global news had an adverse effect on the markets worldwide.

Luckily Indian stock markets were the least affected compared to the other major markets. Although FII’s sold around 80% of what they invested in 2020-21 in India by June 2022, both Nifty and Sensex have shown almost negligible movement. This was all possible because the domestic investors or the retail investors had shown faith in the Indian Market.

In terms of new clients, Alice Blue has had a steady 25-27% growth over the past two years. Similarly, the daily trades in all the segment has also seen a steady growth of 27-29% since 2020.

The bond between Indians and gold cannot be overlooked. When it comes to gold trading, Alice Blue has experienced a 10-12% increase in Q2 compared to the previous two years.

When everything is showing positive growth at Alice Blue, let’s take a look at the overall business turnover. Compared to 2021, Alice Blue has seen a 42% growth in its turnover in 2022. This has come despite the fact that the world is facing a recession and inflation is at an all-time high.

Technically, Alice Blue is a stock brokerage firm, but it also believes in educating its clients and others about the concepts of the stock market, and hence the clients are now smart enough to know when to keep invested and when to trade.

Alice Blue is an award-winning brokerage firm known for its BROKERAGE of Rs.15 for Intraday and F&O. If you have not yet opened a Demat and Trading account, now is your opportunity to take the first step toward financial freedom. Visit their website to learn about the work they are doing: https://aliceblueonline.com/ .

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor