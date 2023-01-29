Alice Blue Financial Services: An Industry leader revamping the Finance Arena with next gen solutions

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 27: “Ignoring technological change in a financial system based upon technology is like a mouse starving to death because someone moved their cheese” – Chris Skinner

Technology has transformed the way financial transactions take place whether it is payments, investments, or trading. To be an industry leader in the finance arena, players have to move in step with technological advancements and make the necessary changes to stay ahead of the competition.

Alice Blue is one such disruptor that has taken the world of online discount broking by storm since its conception in December 2006. Since the time it started with a staff of five and an MCX membership in 2007 in Chennai, it has grown in leaps and bounds. In 2017, the company’s head office was moved to Bengaluru. Today, it has a pan-India presence in 20 top cities, a workforce of 389, 12000 partners, and over 4 lakh clients.

Alice Blue provides a flat rate of INR 15 per order for Intraday and F&O trading while it charges no brokerage for equity delivery and mutual fund investments.

It has a robust trading platform, excellent customer service to handle queries, and an exhaustive pool of stock market education resources.

Alice Blue believes in financial inclusion and wants to reach out to the underserved population in India by educating them on the merits of investing in the commodity and stock markets. Alice Blue has an ambitious target of catering to 1 million derivative traders by the end of 2025 and they will be depending heavily on technology and innovation to help them meet their goal.

Apart from having a smart trading platform and mobile applications that help investors and traders to complete their transactions quickly and seamlessly without any glitches, Alice Blue offers other interesting resources which offer immense help to traders, especially newcomers to the stock market.

Alice Blue platform provides for direct investment in mutual funds, seamless investment in IPOs via UPI, and so on. These tools are designed to help clients automate their trades.

As the world of financial services evolves and financial inclusion increases, players will have to enhance their offerings to maintain an edge over the competition. Alice Blue understands this and that is why they focus on putting the customer first. They aim to offer a delightful experience to their customers, be it through their online platforms, mobile applications, or the various resources that educate their customers or automate their processes, improving the speed and efficiency of high-volume traders. They are quick to listen to their customers and fix the flaws to provide a better experience. Alice Blue offers free APIs to its customers for instant order placement, live OI data, reliable web sockets, and more that help in growing the customer base.

Alice Blue is well aware of the need to use emerging technologies to provide smarter solutions to clients. One of their immediate goals is to reduce customer response time during market hours. Their mantra is simple. When a business puts its customers first and focuses on building its model, keeping its delight in mind, the outcomes are bound to be successful. As the world of financial services widens, next-gen solutions will play an important role in bringing the entire gamut of options to their fingertips. As the exciting future unfolds, it is quite evident that Alice Blue will be playing a stellar role in this sector.

