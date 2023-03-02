Ajay’s Takeaway Food Recognized as Best Emerging QSR Chain by Food Connoisseurs India Awards

L to R: Chef Ananya Bannerjee, Founders Jaideep and Ajay Solanki and Chef Amrita Raichand of Ajay’s Takeaway Food

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 1: Ajay’s Takeaway Food, a fast-growing chain of trusted Quick Service Restaurants (QSR), has been honoured with the prestigious Food Connoisseurs India Awards at the Food Connoisseurs India Convention in Mumbai.

Ajay’s Takeaway Food, which had humble beginnings in Navsari, has won the hearts of customers in Gujarat with its high-quality food at pocket-friendly rates. The company has established 126 outlets in 37 cities in just over two years.

Ajay’s Takeaway Food was named the Best Emerging Quick Service Restaurant Chain of the Year at the Food Connoisseurs India Convention 2023 – West India edition.

“We are thrilled to receive the award at the Food Connoisseurs India Convention. Winning any award is special, but winning one at a place where the best of the Indian food and beverage industry comes together, is even more special. The award is also a huge motivation in our quest to become the largest QSR chain in the country and an affirmation of our mission to serve food that is good, affordable and accessible to all. We are thankful to our esteemed customers and the entire Ajay’s family for the honour. We couldn’t have done this without their love and support,” said Jaideep Solanki, Co-founder of Ajay’s Takeaway Food.

The Food Connoisseurs India Awards are presented to celebrate change-makers and innovators and the very best in the Indian food industry and to recognise food businesses that have carved out a niche for themselves by catering to specific customer demands. It also recognises the initiatives and business formats contributing to the industry’s growth.

Ajay’s Takeaway Food has grown at an exceptional rate in the last couple of years. Until recently Ajay’s was concentrated in the south and central Gujarat regions however a few months back master franchisee in Ahmedabad was appointed to open stores in Ahmedabad, as well as Gandhinagar, Mehsana, and other places in north Gujarat. It is also close to finalising its Rajkot master franchisee as a part of its plans to enter Saurashtra and Kutch.

Ajay’s Takeaway Food sells a range of cold coffees, burgers, and pizzas at its outlets. It is committed to serving delicacies that are ‘Pet pe bhari, pocket pe halka’ (heavy on the stomach, light on the pocket).

