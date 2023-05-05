Aishwarya Gowdaa grabs a golden chance with pan-India film ‘Engagement’

New Delhi (India), May 4: After making her presence felt with the movie ‘Jaguar’ as a child artiste, actress Aishwarya Gowdaa has now grabbed a golden chance with yet another pan-India film titled ‘Engagement’ which is being produced by the popular film production banner Bonagaani Entertainments.

Aishwarya Gowdaa, who has recently received accolades for the recently released Kannada flick ‘Praveena’, is currently playing the second lead in the upcoming film ‘Rave Party’, which will be released soon in theatres. Noticing her talent in ‘Rave Party’, director Raaju Bonagaani has picked Aishwarya as the leading lady in ‘Engagement’, which will soon go on floors.

‘Rave Party’ is a pan-India film which is getting released in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam languages. Helmed by Raaju Bongaani and produced by Bonagaani Entertainments, the film tells the story of youngsters treading the murky path of drugs and politics. Speaking about landing the offer, Aishwarya says, “Since childhood, I have been very much fond of acting. I played a role as a child artiste in ‘Jaguar’ in 2016, and later film ‘Praveena’ too gave me a good break. Noticing my talent in the current project, ‘Rave Party’, director Raaju Bongaani offered me the female lead in ‘Engagement’. I am very happy to have gotten this opportunity. I am sure ‘Engagement’ will become a blockbuster success at the box office.”

