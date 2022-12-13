AIEGS Location Database and Calling Circle Management Technology are Providing the Most Valuable Protection to Smartphone Users

Mumbai, December 13: AIEGS AI is an Artificial Intelligence based technology company which launched its mobile application in October 2022 for Android users. Smartphone users have been moving towards the AIEGS Mobile App, as they discover how much protection the advanced application offers. The developers of AIEGS point to the usefulness of the location database that the application offers. For those who travel for work or personal reasons, downloading the application provides them a detailed log of their movements throughout the day. This can help users keep track of the distances they cover each day.

Calling circle management is another feature that app users are finding helpful. It not only blocks endless calls from spammers and unknown numbers, developers also say the new concept of calling circles is easy to create and has a user friendly system. Users decide if the calling circles should change automatically, based on location or time of day, or if they should be controlled manually. The Calling Circle feature in the AIEGS mobile application is an amalgamation of many technologies operated through Artificial Intelligence and can be managed through a dashboard. This application also offers a media vault and smart messenger feature. To download the AIEGS mobile App you can visit its official websitewww.aiegs.in.

Many of those who have downloaded the AIEGS application have found that it replaces as many as seven different applications from their Smartphone. AIEGS is currently available in the play store. This application is also helping its users to maintain privacy and security for themselves with their device. It is true that Artificial Intelligence is taking over the world with the mix of data science and high-end technology. AIEGS users claim those who download it are supposed to witness 21st century most protective technology which helps to make busy lives easy and comfortable..

