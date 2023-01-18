AICS: The Indian Company That Dominates Global Parcel Delivery Services

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 16: Based in Surat, India, Arihant International Courier Services, alias AICS, has been bringing forth revolutionary changes in global parcel delivery services since 2014. Renowned as one of India’s top international courier services, it has to its credit more than ten branches across India in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, etc. Becoming a primary service provider in and out of India within eight years of launch is unprecedented in the history of Indian businesses.

Advertised as a one-stop solution for almost all logistics needs, AICS specializes in delivering international couriers, food items, medicines, dangerous goods, unaccompanied baggage, etc. Currently, the company beholds a customer community of more than 6000 members. Every year, they handle around 6 lakh kilogram parcels worldwide. Although it may occur to many companies as an overwhelming workload, AICS, with its logistics networks across more than 220 countries and a committed team of 40+ employees, take care of them with ease and grace.

At AICS, customers can customize their courier orders, which not many parcel companies offer. The customers are in the control position in choosing the type of shipment, the courier partner, and whether or not they want to avail of the packing service from AICS. In this way, the customers can find the most convenient and economical courier options for them and save significant money.

AICS is very particular about keeping up with international standards in logistics, and thus, they keep a stringent track of the time taken and quality of the deliveries. They take customer feedback and reviews seriously and make necessary amendments according to them. AICS has another feather in its cap: it is the sole courier company that can deliver medicines across the globe. Some major countries where the service network of AICS is active are the USA, UK, Canada, Dubai, China, Australia, and many more.

The worldwide popularity of AICS owes to numerous characteristic features like simple documentation, free pick-up service, affordable prices, accurate online tracking, safe payment options, easy customs clearance, customizable orders, free packing service, etc. The massive volume of couriers that the company ships daily also enable the customers to avail of up to 50% discount in prices. Collaborations with reputed international courier brands are another primary reason AICS is gaining immense fame.

Along with being the proud face of India in global business, AICS contributes significantly to the Indian economy as well. It has generated considerable employment opportunities in the logistics industry in the last eight years. The assistance and aid the local Indian sellers gain from the organization to access the international markets are incomparable.

AICS cherishes the dream of becoming the most sought-after logistics company globally, with hundreds of franchises in India and abroad. They expect themselves to expand to their full capability and spread their idea of affordable logistics and delivery services worldwide. With the commitment they exhibit, the qualities they maintain, the customer rapport they cherish, and the constant push to better themselves, they will soon dominate the global business charts and markets and make India proud even more.

