Agribid concludes the seminar of FPO –Farmer Producer Organisation

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 8: Agribid Pvt Ltd. recently concluded a seminar of FPOs (Farmer Producer Organisations) here at Ahmedabad on 3rd February 2023 Friday. The event was organized with the support of SAMP India Consortium of Farmer Producer Company Limited. More than 100 participants including CEOs and Senior Officials of respective FPOs from 18 districts of Gujarat and nearby Rajasthan participated in this special event.

Agribid had recently announced the launch of its platform for FPOs and this event in continuation to the announcement kicked off the series of outreach programs Agribid has planned for FPOs located across India.

The FPO event was organised to give an idea about the Digital trading platform Agribid, the benefits of the aggregator-based model to small farmers, and Good governance of FPO management.

Mr. Ashish Patel, Team Leader of Samarth Agro gave detailed knowledge about the Good Governance of FPO management. Mr. Ganesh Murudkar, Associate Director of Agribid took a session on how Agribid will help farmers to sell their products directly from their farm to an online platform. Mr. Ramesh Lakhana beautifully conveyed the message about organic farming.

Mr. Ganesh Murudkar, Associate Director, Agribid thanked the participants and said, “It was encouraging to see the participation of all the attendees and answering their queries made me realise that they have been waiting for a platform like ours to help them connect with a wider buyer base. This further strengthens our resolve to be able to make a difference in the life of our farmers.”

Mr. Priteshbhai Patel, Dashkoshi FPCL, CBBO, Mangalam seeds LTD said “It was a good interaction with the Agribid team and we were able to learn how we can reach our buyers digitally.”

Mr. Palakbhai Savaliya, Rajkot krushi product FPCL, CBBO, Kashvin seeds PVT. LTD. spoke on the benefits of such platforms and praised how this initiative of Agribid will be helpful for farmers connected to his FPO.”

Mr. Nirmalbhai Patel, Vijapur FPCL, CBBO, Samarth Agro explained, “What I liked about this concept is that they are not charging a single rupee to farmers or FPOs but they are sharing revenues with FPOs. It is a very welcome and forward-looking initiative that has my full support.”

For more information, kindly visit the website https://www.agribidindia.com/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.