AfterFirst Media Wins Best Digital Marketing Agency in Gujarat Title at the Global Excellence Awards, presented by Bollywood Star Madhuri Dixit

Amit Khetan, Founder AfterFirst Media receiving the award from Madhuri Dixit Nene

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15: AfterFirst Media (www.afterfirst.com) has bagged the prestigious title of the Best Digital Marketing Agency in Gujarat at the Global Excellence Awards 2023 function held recently in Mumbai. The award was presented by the living legend and Padma Shri, Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene, to the Founder of the company, Mr. Amit Khetan.

This award recognizes the exceptional work done by AfterFirst Media in the digital marketing landscape, which gets more leads, revenue, and traffic to clients by leveraging SEO, Paid Ads, Outbound Marketing, Web Development, and more.

The company has a unique consul-gency model, where it conducts a 360-degree evaluation by utilizing the 25+ years of Digital Marketing experience of the Founding team. AfterFirst then provides integrated solutions, which not only drive leads & revenue; but also offer digital transformation.

This innovative approach allows the company to excel in the marketplace and generate tremendous value for clients.

AfterFirst’s work has significantly impacted the leads, revenues, and digital presence of companies in India, UK, and US, including large, listed MNCs.

“We are absolutely delighted to receive this award for our innovative 360-degree approach to Digital Marketing,” said AfterFirst Media Founder Amit Khetan. “Our work has impacted the revenues & digital branding for a wide range of companies, and we are proud to get recognition at these prestigious national level awards,” he adds.

“Madhuri Dixit Nene ji stands for Excellence, Innovation, and the power of hard work; and we, as a company, are delighted to get this award by her hands,” adds Neha Gupta, the Co-Founder.

About Amit Khetan

Amit Khetan is a PGDM (MBA) from IIM Ahmedabad (2001-03) and has been a part of the E-Commerce & Digital Marketing landscape since 1998, featuring in extensive press & TV coverage in the nascent era of Internet in India, i.e. 1998-2000.

Post IIMA, he had successful senior-level stints with Citibank in Information Security & Corporate Banking. His companies now runs several profitable, in-house E-Commerce Portals.

Amit is a speaker at various events, both nationally and internationally. He has conducted seminars on Digital Marketing & E-commerce for organizations like the Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmedabad (MICA), TiE, Ganpat University, etc, as an Industry Expert.

He started AfterFirst Media, a boutique digital marketing agency, to drive digital transformation for SMEs in India and Overseas, and help them grow effectively.

About Neha Gupta

Neha is a Chartered Accountant and a Co-founder at AfterFirst Media. An accomplished Digital Marketer, she handles Business Development at the company.

About AfterFirst Media

AfterFirst Media is an Ahmedabad headquartered Digital Marketing Agency that provides innovative, cutting-edge SEO, Paid Ads, Social Media, Inbound & Outbound Marketing, and Web Development solutions for B2B and B2C companies.

Apart from their unique 360-degree approach to Digital Marketing, they stand out by their effective use of AI, Chatbots, and other innovative features while designing digital strategies and web presence for their clients.

