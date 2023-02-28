Advait Infratech appoints Deepak Gupta as Head of Operations

New Delhi (India), February 27: Advait Infratech is happy to announce the appointment of Mr. Deepak Gupta as Sr. Vice President / Head of Operations, effective from January 2023. He has previously held positions as CFO at Troikaa Pharmaceuticals Limited and management professional at Suzlon and Claris Group and brings with him three decades of rich experience and expertise in various finance and commercial functions.

Mr Deepak Gupta, a graduate in science and postgraduate in business management, started his career in 1992. He has worked in several finance functions such as budgeting, forecasting, monitoring & control, fundraising, treasury, forex, costing, insurance, taxes, supply chain management, etc. In the past, he had helped to forge marketing tie-ups with large corporations for a few products and formed international subsidiaries. He has a world of experience in decision-making and strategic thinking.

At Advait Infratech, he will be responsible for operations, project execution, and working closely with all the teams including accounts and finance. He will comprehensively assist in maximizing the teams’ efficiency and achieving financial goals. He will create overall budgets and goals for the director and managers, oversee internal operations, build strong customer relationships, and work with the MD and board of directors to uphold the company’s policies, strategies, vision, mission, and goals. He will also work with Rutvi Sheth in managing the internal culture and public relations of the company.

Speaking about his appointment, Mr Deepak Gupta said,“ I am excited to have joined Advait Infratech as its Head of Operations. The company is fast emerging as a leading solution provider for power transmission, substation and telecommunication infrastructure in India. It has set the benchmark for live line projects and hopes to make a difference in the clean energy sector as well. My aim is to help the company to grow to the next level by launching projects that match the mission, vision and goals of the company. I hope to take forward this role to the best of my abilities and achieve the shared corporate vision.”

Expressing delight at his appointment, Mr. Shalin Sheth, Founder & Managing Director, Advait Infratech commented, “As we expand, it is essential to have the right people on board to move towards our long-term goals. I am convinced that Mr. Deepak Gupta will be the ideal onboarding for us. His extensive knowledge and experience should stand us in good stead as we craft our growth story.”

About Advait

Advait Infratech is an Ahmedabad-based company that provides robust products and solutions for power transmission, substation, and telecommunication infrastructure and hopes to expand into green/renewable energy by 2023. Founded in 2009, the company got listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange in 2020. The company recently announced a 1:1 bonus issue for its shareholders.

