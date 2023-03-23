Adhyyan School Hosts Successful Four-Day Scout & Guide Camp in Collaboration with Uttar Pradesh Bharat Scout Guide Association

Adhyyan School Hosts Successful Four-Day Scout & Guide Camp

New Delhi (India), March 22: The Adhyyan School, a leading CBSE school in Meerut, has added another feather to its cap by successfully hosting a four-day Scout and Guide camp in collaboration with the Uttar Pradesh Bharat Scout Guide Association. It was a moment of great pride for the school as a government organization organized a camp on its premises for the first time.

The camp witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 500 students, making it a huge success. The camp was organized in two phases to accommodate a large number of students. The camp director, Mr. Somendra Tomar ji (District Coordinator), provided training on how to tackle adverse situations and stay safe.

The school’s principal lauded the excellent performance of the students in the Scouts and Guides camp and emphasized the importance of discipline, helping others, being pure in thoughts and actions, and fulfilling duties with devotion.

The students themselves made beautiful tents, learned how to cook food without fire, and experienced great adventures during the camp. They also received training on the rules, objectives, and importance of being responsible citizens of the country.

The Adhyyan School’s commitment to excellence, discipline, and community service was on full display during the Scout and Guide camp. It demonstrated the school’s vision of developing well-rounded individuals who are not only academically sound but also socially and emotionally responsible.

As the best CBSE school in Meerut, The Adhyyan School believes in providing students with diverse opportunities to explore their interests and talents. The Scout and Guide camp was just one such initiative aimed at promoting adventure, leadership, and team-building skills among students.

At the end of the program, all the participants were awarded certificates, making it a memorable and fulfilling experience for everyone involved. With such initiatives, The Adhyyan School continues to set the benchmark for excellence in education and the holistic development of students.

For more information, visit – https://theadhyyan.edu.in

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.