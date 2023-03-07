Actress Sonal Singh awarded Grand Tycoon Global Achievers Award 2023 for “Emerging Talent of the Year”

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4: Sonal Singh, a rising star of Indian cinema, has been recognized for her impressive work in Bollywood, Tollywood, and commercials for top brands like Nivea, Reliance Jewel, Flamingo, and Bajaj Finance. Her debut film was “FLAT 211,” and she has since appeared in three music videos with renowned singers such as Jassi Jasbir and Roshan Prince. Recently, she starred in the short film “ONE BY ONE,” produced by Anand Pandit Production House and directed by Rahul Dubey.

Speaking about her journey, Singh revealed, “Acting was not something I had planned on. I was studying engineering when I was offered a lead role in a college theatre production. It was then that I discovered my passion for portraying human emotions on screen. I moved to Mumbai to pursue acting and worked with established artists on music albums, web shows, and movies, which marked the beginning of my acting journey.”

The Grand Tycoon Global Achievers Awards, hosted by Tycoon Global Media, took place in Mumbai on January 31, 2023, where Sonal Singh was recognized as the “Emerging Talent Of The Year.” The event was attended by renowned figures such as Anupam Kher, Vardhan Puri, Bosco Martin, Darshan Kumar, Anees Bazmee, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Vishal Furia, Raaj Shaandilya, Warda Nadiadwala, Divya Khosla, Anil Sharma, and Murad Khetani.

Expressing her gratitude, Singh said, “I am thrilled that my hard work and potential have been recognized. Winning an award requires not only talent but also the ability to overcome obstacles and persevere. It is an honor to be acknowledged in this way, and I thank the jury members for their efforts.”

Sanjeev Jain, the Founder and Editor of Iycoon Global Magazine, organized the Tycoon Global Achievers Award 2023, with a mission to impact and transform millions of lives through their entrepreneurial journeys.

Currently, Sonal Singh is working on several exciting projects and has been approached for lead roles in a new television show and a web series.

In addition to her upcoming television and web series roles, Sonal Singh is also set to feature in an upcoming music video for the song “Bura Na Mano Holi Hai.” The music video will feature Singh alongside renowned singers Shaan and Bhoomi Trivedi. The song is set to release in March 2023 and is highly anticipated by fans of all three artists. With her talent and versatility, Sonal Singh is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after actresses in Indian entertainment.

