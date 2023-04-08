Actress Sandhya Gemawat from Serial Piya Albela bags Mumbai Achiever Excellence Award 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 7: Popular Actress Sandhya Gemawat was recently presented with the prestigious Mumbai Achiever Excellence Award 2023. The actress took to her social media accounts to share the good news with fans, who all praised her achievement and showered her with love and affection. The grand award event took place in Mumbai and was organised by Daily publications Mumbai Mitra & Vrutta Mitra Newspapers.

The actress who rose to fame with the popular TV serial ‘Piya Albela’ proudly received this well-deserved award from Dhadak Kamgar Union’s Founder & group editor of the above Marathi newspapers, Shri Abhijeet Rane. He hosted the grand ceremony.

While speaking to the media, the elated actresses said, “It’s a proud moment for me. I express my gratitude to all those who have helped me become who I am today. This recognition proves that I could deliver fine performances besides glamour. I feel motivated and more enthusiastic about working harder and polishing my art form.”

The talented lady made her debut in showbiz in 2016 with the Indian web series Maid in India’ created by Web Talkies. Later, Sandhya essayed the role of Rachel in Rajshree Production’s Piya Albela telecasted on ZeeTv in 2017, which brought her lots of appreciation and fondness from the critics and viewers after the arrival of the show. The stunning actress also played the character of ‘Ganga Maiya’ in the religious serial ‘Jai Maa Vaishnodevi’ on Star Bharat. The actor also has an impressive portfolio in modelling. She was part of top Tv commercials such as Garnier hair colour, Ether Electric Bike, and Smith and Jones pasta masala with Rohit Shetty. Sandhya has also worked with brands for digital promotions.

Sandhya Gemawat was born in Rajasthan but brought up in Maharashtra. She completed her schooling at D’Silva High School, Mira-Bhayandar, and then graduated from the University of Mumbai.

Apart from her proficiency in acting, there is one more dimension to her personality; Sandhya is an ‘Animal Lover’. She plays a very active role in showing her love for animals. She spends much of her time feeding more than 90 Dogs and cats daily. Sandhya also takes care of their yearly vaccination and medical expenses.

